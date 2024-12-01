U18s Win at QPR

Sunday, 1st Dec 2024 21:05

Town’s U18s beat QPR 2-0 at the TSG Training Centre in Hounslow on Saturday morning.

Trialist striker Josh Pitts, who is currently with Southampton’s youth set-up, netted the first and Jamie Mauge (pictured) the second.

The young Blues are up to sixth in Professional Development League Two South with the West Londoners bottom of the table.





Photo: Matchday Images