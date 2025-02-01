Muric Returns and Enciso Makes Full Debut Against Saints

Saturday, 1st Feb 2025 14:27 Town have made four changes for this afternoon’s crucial bottom-of-the-table clash against Southampton at Portman Road with Aro Muric, Jens Cajuste and Nathan Broadhead returning to the XI and Julio Enciso making his full debut. Muric takes over in goal from Christian Walton, who suffered a groin strain at Anfield last week having started the last five matches, with Cieran Slicker the sub keeper. Cajuste comes back into central midfield alongside skipper Sam Morsy, who makes his 150th start for the club, with Kalvin Phillips on the bench. Ensico, who came off the bench at Liverpool last week, looks set to be in the centre of the three behind Liam Delap with Omari Hutchinson on the right and Nathan Broadhead on the left. Ben Johnson and Jaden Philogene are among the subs having started last week, while Wes Burns is out for the season having suffered an ACL injury. Southampton give debuts to January signings Welington, a Brazilian left-back, and Danish international midfielder Albert Gronbaek, while England keeper Aaron Ramsdale is back in goal with ex-Blues loanee Alex McCarthy dropping to the bench. Another former loanee James Bree starts for the Saints, but there’s no place for Flynn Downes in the squad. Jack Stephens, Tyler Dibling and Kamaldeen Sulemana are all on the bench after returning from injury. Town: Muric, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Morsy (c), Cajuste, Hutchinson, Enciso, Broadhead, Delap. Subs: Slicker, Johnson, Godfrey, Townsend, Phillips, Taylor, J. Clarke, Philogene, Hirst. Southampton: Ramsdale, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Aribo, Bree, Fernandes, Ugochukwu, Gronbaek, Onuachu, Welington, Bednarek (c). Subs: McCarthy, Stephens, Smallbone, Armstrong, Lallana, Sugawara, Sulemana, Dibling, Bella-Kotchap. Referee: Michael Oliver (Ashington). VAR: Jarred Gillett.

Photo: Matchday Images



Bluewhiteboy added 14:33 - Feb 1

Just the 4 changed today, getting better I supose 1

TimmyH added 14:36 - Feb 1

Interesting...Enciso, Broadhead and Hutchinson on the right (where he should be) behind Delap. Just hope Muric makes no Faux Pas. Just of note again no Burgess in the 16 which is harsh.



COYB! big game... 0

John_Grose added 14:40 - Feb 1

I like this line up. Must win game and we are going on the attack. COYB! 1

Leejames99 added 14:56 - Feb 1

Just seen team as I predicted aside I can't see how we benched Phillips for Morsy, always a worry when he wins Flynne Downes will be rubbing his hands.

Thought Davis maybe rested, glad Broadhead gets start, Phillogene and Jack Clarke good pace to come on.

Muric in goal again let's hope he proves doubters wrong!

Just hope Morsy doesnt see red, in what world is he deemed better than Phillips he just runs around pointing.

Squeaky bum afternoon

Besides my opinion let's get this win today and put them to bed.

COYB -2

WalkRules added 15:24 - Feb 1

Twenty minutes and first gaff by Muric for a goal. 1

Suffolkboy added 15:41 - Feb 1

WR — is this really the case ? If so he will have to go onto the naughty step ,or for a longer detention with a stay at home order and copy out 2000 words by hand !

Pity CW injured ,but this is the permanent risk ; PL is a physical challenge !

COYB -2

Bluewhiteboy added 16:01 - Feb 1

If we don't win this they deserve to be put in the stocks. The money we have spent we should not be in this position. Don't start the whole "we were in league 1" most the players then we brought from championship or higher. Useless 0

rkl added 16:03 - Feb 1

Most important half of the season coming up 0

TractorfactorSteve added 17:09 - Feb 1

Muric. Not very good really. 0

del45 added 17:18 - Feb 1

1-2 shi performance we are down 1

