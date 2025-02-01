McKenna: A Really Poor Result For Us, a Game That Was There For Us to Win

Saturday, 1st Feb 2025 18:42 Boss Kieran McKenna admitted that the Blues’ 2-1 home defeat to bottom club Southampton was a really poor result, particularly as he believed it was a game there for his team to win. Joe Aribo gave the Saints the lead against the run of play on 21 before Liam Delap levelled with his ninth goal of the season 10 minutes later. The Blues had chances to go in front but failed to take them and the visitors claimed their second Premier League win this season - and their first on the road - via Paul Onuachu’s 87th-minute goal. “Its a really poor result for us, no doubt about it, especially on the balance of play and the feel of the game,” McKenna said. “It felt like it was definitely a game there for us to win. “I thought we were the better team, but it’s not really any consolation at this moment. Today was about picking up the points. “I thought we started well, had the much better chances throughout the first half, then went behind with the opposition’s first real chance or first entry into our box after 20 minutes. “Had the chances to certainly go in at half-time with a lead, but weren’t clinical enough to go and take the chances and then in the second half we didn’t create enough as we wanted to. “Still had the game under control, didn’t give anything away really, but didn’t execute well enough in the big moments that we were getting. “And then conceded a really poor goal where we were breaking away and then they win it and they break away, we don’t defend the situation well and it’s a late goal against us. “It’s a really poor outcome to the game. There were some good things in the game but I think they get lost in the result today, to be honest. We’re very frustrated.” Soon after Delap’s equaliser, Nathan Broadhead had the first of a couple of opportunities but Saints keeper Aaron Ramsdale saved from the Wales international.

“I think it was a good chance for us, it was a great save, but we got to so many good positions in the game,” the Blues manager continued. “Southampton give you the spaces. There were so many opportunities, we got round the edge of the box, we got one-v-ones, we had opportunities around the edge of the box, but we weren’t able to execute well enough to go and score. “And they come on and execute in the last minutes, a substitute off the bench scores the goal and we don’t defend it well enough. “It definitely felt like a game where we certainly should have been going in at half-time with a lead, not having to chase the game back.” The fans left Portman Road with the mood as flat as at any point over the last few seasons and McKenna said the dressing room was little different. “It’s pretty similar in there,” he continued. “We’re all disappointed, frustrated. Today was an opportunity for us, not because of the narrative that Southampton aren’t good, they’re a good team, but because of the balance of the game. “It was there for us, the pictures in the first half were exactly what we wanted, what we knew it would be. “They went man-to-man, every time we got a connection off we were breaking into huge spaces and everyone’s very, very frustrated that we felt like the game was there for us but we didn’t execute well enough to score the goals that we could score in that game. “And we’ve had not too much penalty box defending to do and we’ve come up short a couple of times with two soft goals. Everyone is very frustrated.” One positive was full debutant Julio Enciso’s performance, the Paraguayan having joined on loan from Brighton just over a week ago, while McKenna had said on Friday that there will still be a significant number of games, 14, remaining after today regardless of the result. “I think Julio is a fantastic player, he’s been a shining light at the training ground this week. His play, his energy, his enthusiasm for the game, I thought he showed a really, really high level,” he said. “There’s a lot of football to be played. I don’t like saying it, but it’s another game and it feels like all season [I’ve been saying that], but that’s just the reality of where we’ve climbed as a club. “We’ve got players making debuts, we’ve got players playing with players they’ve never played with before and that’s been the case all season. “When you have the change that we’ve had, when you have had the ascent that we’ve had, you have that [change] through the first half of the season, then you have a period now where we’ve tried to improve the squad because we feel like we need to make another step up. “But then you’ve got players settling into the team and building relationships on the pitch and that takes time. “At the moment, we’re not able to turn the margins consistently enough whenever we perform well and are in games, and that was something that we were absolutely exceptional at last year. The balance of the game today is completely different to when we beat them last year. “Last year, I think they were probably the better team in many aspects. When we played them early in this season, I thought it was a 50/50 game and I thought today we were the much better team in most aspects. “But at the moment, the group, we don’t consistently turn the margins in our favour in tight games in which we’ve played well to go and win or even to pick up the point, and that’s been the case on too many occasions this year. “The only answer is work, it’s time together, it’s still a really new group and, of course, they’re learning the lessons in the toughest league in the world. “And now we’ve got new players coming in and they’re learning and feeling the group. We’re bringing players off the bench who are still settling into the club, to the level, to their teammates. “And that makes it a challenge to come out on top in the margins as consistently as we would like to do. “But the only answer is work and we’ve got time to do that now. We’ve got some training weeks ahead, the games aren’t as frequent in the remaining months of the season, so we’re going to work really, really hard with the group to find ways to turn these tight margins in our favour more often.” Quizzed on whether he might want to add some more bodies to the squad before Monday’s 11pm deadline, having said on Friday he wasn’t anticipating any more moves in or out, McKenna said: “Not another body but the quality, yes, if it’s there. You can see the level that Julio has given us today, he’s a really, really high level, he certainly will improve us. “And if there are players out there who can improve us, then we’ll look to do it and the club’s working really, really hard to do that, but, of course, many, many clubs are in the same situation. “I said my feeling is that there probably won’t be movement. That doesn’t mean it’s impossible, but we’re not expecting it and we’re focusing on the group that’s here at the moment.”

TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2

3

4



garyinavault added 18:46 - Feb 1

Same old taking positives, what could have been etc. If my grandma had wheels she would have been a bike. I want to see him come out and say, yeah that was bad, no excuses, we will put everything into the next games.



Saying it's a new group but being the reason it's a new group doesn't really help. 15

ITFCSG added 18:50 - Feb 1

Last year, I think they were probably the better team in many aspects. - we won both games

When we played them early in this season, I thought it was a 50/50 game - we got a point

I thought today we were the much better team in most aspects - 0 points, 0 shots on goal in the 2nd half



Its the points that matter, not how well we played. Obviously a lot of the multi-million pound signings are not fit for purpose including a goalkeeper which by starting him gives us a goal handicap. Plenty of other teams also have new signings bedding in and injuries - so that is not much of an excuse.



“I Don't Want Problems, I Want Solutions” 4

Alphawhiskey added 18:50 - Feb 1

Was are shocking

Southampton are one of the worst teams in premier history and have lost six on the trot!

Step forward calamity keeper….

What have we spent £140 million on exactly?

Our league one and championship starting eleven had more passion and fight in them than this sorry lot.

Delap and boardhead only decent ones today.

Worrying, as this is the team that the manager has put together and it’s dire.



14

Stato added 18:53 - Feb 1

What a load of nonsense about new players blendung in being an excuse. Only the Brighton lad started as the other 2 were left on the bench. Stop clapping EVERYTHING he says. Never mind Robson he ain't even reached Burley levels. 9

BlueRuin69 added 18:54 - Feb 1

Playing Muric…..say no more 13

Bluewhiteboy added 18:57 - Feb 1

Doesn't matter, you told us it wasn't must win. Should have built up get the fans trying to create some kind of atmosphere. Instead it was dull in the stands as it was on the pitch. Showing his lack of experience again and again. 8

tractorboy2421 added 18:59 - Feb 1

Think the gaffer has to take some of the blame, picking muric was a bad choice - he hasn't been playing well & today showed it. Weve got a young keeper who is good & today would have been good for him - could he do any worse than muric ? Liam delap is wanted by other teams & who can blame him if he goes. We are running out of games fast & the gaffer has to start getting nasty & give out b****ckings to players .. these are just my opinions, others will disagree 9

Ipswichbusiness added 19:00 - Feb 1

I think that KMc is a very good football manager and, even if we are relegated, I would like him to stay in post and build the Club. However, I do not make the decisions. Gamechanger were brutal when Paul Cook did not deliver, how much patience will they have with KMc? He has spent a huge amount of money and, apart from Delap, we have little to show for it. 6

Broadbent23 added 19:02 - Feb 1

Buttons were not pushed at the right times. Sounded a great game. Just not playing as a team today. MOTD will be a painful watch. -2

cooper442 added 19:13 - Feb 1

I have the upmost respect for this man and everything he has done for this football club.

But whathe just said is total word soup, him or the team he manages simply did not have it in them to best an awful football team in Southampton..even their own fans were referring to thim as "s@it" 7

chepstowblue added 19:15 - Feb 1

I never thought we looked likely. I cannot remember the last time we built up a head of steam or had a period of concerted pressure in a game. We have a half chance every 20-30mins. There's absolutely nothing to rouse the crowd, and the gifts will keep on coming from our defence and keeper. It's a bad recipe. 8

Suffolkboy added 19:17 - Feb 1

Tough for KM; he’s clearly admitted the frustration and described the sorry inadequacies . We DO need the cohesive confidence and understanding to make the links count,and to bring colleagues into play when opportunities do present . It seems ITFC are perhaps too desperate individually to do the business ,but often thwarted .

Thankfully KM appears not to have been drawn into critique of individuals but the frailty around our goal is worrying .The challenge of creating confidence ,and rebuilding skills must be conquered — apparently again and again ( learning is key and our current GK doesn’t ?)

All is possible ,but character is important — keep up the fight !

COYB 3

SickParrot added 19:18 - Feb 1

In other words we're not good enough for the Premier League yet. May be next time we're promoted. 4

Bert added 19:19 - Feb 1

He put an exciting looking team out there today but Lady Luck was not with us. We were the better side but Saints looked that bit hungrier and wiser. Encisco MotM. Not sure what he does about Muric but sadly he was at fault for both goals. Definately the lowest point of the season but hope we must.

4

BuckieBlue added 19:23 - Feb 1

Yesterday KMcK said this wasn't a 'must win game;' ok technically he's right, still a lot of games to go but he'll earn his wages this coming week in picking the team up after a game they must thought they could (should?) win. 3

Cakeman added 19:23 - Feb 1

Kieran has to be positive in his comments when he can be and I would be concerned if he wasn’t. Inwardly I’m sure he will be extremely disappointed and annoyed.

For reasons that sometimes I cannot understand there are way too many changes of personnel. Our defence still look like strangers and capable of conceding at any time. Southamptons first attempt on goal and we are one down. We certainly missed a few chances today as well.

I thought Cajuste did well again but he didn’t have much help around him. Our midfield is quite light.

Even with my Blue tinted glasses on I cannot see us surviving. Where are we going to get Four or Five wins from?

Next season if we are back in the Championship will see numerous changes of players yet again.

Interesting and challenging times ahead I think. 9

WaltonBlueNaze added 19:24 - Feb 1

I’m sorry KM but you must take an awful lot of blame - you have made the most team changes in the PL and yet you still don’t know your best 11.

Your signings (120 million) have largely been very poor, Delap the exception.

You have constantly changed formations and partnerships throughout the team.

Muric is an absolute liability yet you still play him.

You have signed far too many wide attacking players who are all far too similar - too lightweight and no end product.

I’m sure Gamechanger have looked at the impact a new manager has had at Everton. 12

bignics added 19:24 - Feb 1

We’ve got players coming into the team building relationships and that takes time. Does he not realise we don’t have time?! The season is running away with us and his excuses are a joke. The players all seem to feel like they have time absolutely no urgency and when we are in added time let’s just play around at the back with the ball or play test painful ball to Morsy so he can pass it sideways or backwards! 10

joyousblue added 19:43 - Feb 1

Has anyone died ,have we just declared war on russia , are you starving in countries with bombed homes , are you a hostage in beruit , no is it a game of footballwhere its eleven against eleven , its a young teamwho will come good , how sadthat mckenna has brought this club ,on its knees, to the premier, now according to some hes rubbish , everyone wants a striker , we have delap hirst players who will get better and better , keep booing those idiots who did today , that will knock the confidence of our youngsters , well done , werenot down and wont bedown until its mathsmatical so, so lets keep knocking OUR players , murics save was a good one the deflection was unlucky , i go home and away and will support the boys , many are still boys,whatever happens ,i willnever critisise my team , we are ipswich great history, great players then and others will be, there are so called big teams out of the league and lower down, tell a woman who,s children have been blown to pieces in the israli war, then tell them why your angry, home and away always snd forever 5

itfc2024 added 19:45 - Feb 1

whatever happen mckenna will be here next season as I don't think any premier league team will touch him his tactics are shocking so don't worry fans we won't lose him -1

OliveR16 added 19:47 - Feb 1

January's results have convincingly shown the club have gone markedly backwards since the opening month of the season. 8

londontractorboy57 added 19:52 - Feb 1

Are the.lively comments from the glory Hunters tickets easier to procure next season -4

heavyweight added 19:55 - Feb 1

Blimey - these comments. I don't know what you expect him to say, he says they are all disappointed and frustrated, of course we all are. We had enough chances to win the game and restricted them to just a couple- unfortunately they took both theirs - thats the way it goes sometimes. I still have the utmost faith in KMK and I believe all the players do too. Still plenty of points to play for. Uppa Towen 20

churchmans added 20:03 - Feb 1

Sorry boss this loss is on you! Table does not lie!

We played the chicest team in the leauge and lost!

You got to show some bottle and pick a settled backline!!

We did not have 1 corner in the second half!

If we need a goal especially when we are losing then launch the phucking ball up top,throw the kitchen sink at em,put pressure on them Dont try and play tippy tappy football!

I hope i never see muric in a town shirt again, he is so so poor i cant beleive we paid 8mill or whatever for him! 4

muhrensleftfoot added 20:04 - Feb 1

A poor performance today. Very disappointing. I would say our chances of staying up have reduced significantly today. Of the new boys, Encisco looked good, Jaden needs to do a whole lot better. Godfrey who knows? I’m not enjoying this season. 6

Page:

1

2

3

4

You need to login in order to post your comments