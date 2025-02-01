U18s Beat Brentford

Saturday, 1st Feb 2025 21:18

Town’s U18s defeated Brentford 2-0 in Professional Development League Two South at Playford Road this afternoon.

Shakil Nicolaou put the Blues in front in the first half, latching onto Charlie Compton's through ball and rounding the keeper.

Jackson Nsofor (pictured) added the second after the break, heading home Sid Eldred's cross from the right.

Former Blues full-back David Wright’s role coaching the U18s is a permanent one alongside Matt Pooley, Olly Lee having moved on to Norwich’s U21s in November.

Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Jamie Redknapp was at Playford Road watching the U16s game, his son Beau having joined the Bees last summer.

U18s: Fletcher, Brouwers, O'Sullivan, Chenery, Elliott, Longwe, Nicolaou, Osaghe, Eldred, Compton, Nsofor. Subs: Unadike, Bentley, Domi, McCann, Eze.





TWTD

SickParrot added 17:19 - Feb 2

Hooray, an Ipswich team wins for a change! 0