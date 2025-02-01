Al-Hamadi Nets on Stoke Debut

Saturday, 1st Feb 2025 22:20 On-loan Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi marked his Stoke City debut with a goal as the Potters won 2-1 away at Hull City. Al-Hamadi started and netted Stoke’s equaliser two minutes before half-time with Mark Robins’s side going on to claim all three points in the second half. Robins was delighted with the 22-year-old’s all action display: “That's what he does [runs his socks off]. It's brilliant that he got on the end of the shot and it was no fear, just hit through the ball and, amazing, it just goes in the back of the net. That was, really, probably our only true effort on goal in the first half. “There are chances that we turn down to go and create things still and that's a frustration, but he won't turn it down and hopefully others will learn from it. “If you buy a raffle ticket, a lottery ticket and win a prize it's there for everyone to see.” An instant impact from City's new number 9️⃣ pic.twitter.com/lHkGV8g0UD — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 2, 2025 Elsewhere, Harry Clarke played the full 90 minutes on his debut for his loan club Sheffield United as the Blades won 1-0 at Derby to maintain second spot in the Championship. Cameron Humphreys netted the fifth goal of his loan spell at Wycombe as the Chairboys drew 1-1 at Cambridge United in League One.

Photo: Matchday Images



benslifeyt added 22:52 - Feb 1

Good for him :) 17

grinch added 08:29 - Feb 2

Good job they didnt get a penalty hahaha good for him that he got on scoresheet and his workvethic will never be in question hopefully he will improve in other areas before returning 2

Mark added 10:04 - Feb 2

A bit of positive news on a horrible day of football. Al Hamadi could be a useful member of our Championship squad next season, and the Stoke loan will be good for his development. 9

ITFC_1994 added 11:09 - Feb 2

Pleased for Ali! Some of the comments I was seeing about him on social media before he left were out of order. He can do it at champ level and we may (probably will) need him to do that for us next season! COYB 8

AndrewRatcliffITFC added 16:46 - Feb 2

Well done Ali, great start, I can just imagine the Stoke fan discussion pages, enjoy! 4

LimerickTractorBoy added 13:44 - Feb 3

Brilliant, delighted for Ali 2

Linkboy13 added 17:59 - Feb 3

I'm pretty sure he will be part of our championship squad next season unless we receive a good offer for him and he wants to go. 0

