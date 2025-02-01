Al-Hamadi Nets on Stoke Debut
Saturday, 1st Feb 2025 22:20
On-loan Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi marked his Stoke City debut with a goal as the Potters won 2-1 away at Hull City.
Al-Hamadi started and netted Stoke’s equaliser two minutes before half-time with Mark Robins’s side going on to claim all three points in the second half.
Robins was delighted with the 22-year-old’s all action display: “That's what he does [runs his socks off]. It's brilliant that he got on the end of the shot and it was no fear, just hit through the ball and, amazing, it just goes in the back of the net. That was, really, probably our only true effort on goal in the first half.
“There are chances that we turn down to go and create things still and that's a frustration, but he won't turn it down and hopefully others will learn from it.
“If you buy a raffle ticket, a lottery ticket and win a prize it's there for everyone to see.”
Elsewhere, Harry Clarke played the full 90 minutes on his debut for his loan club Sheffield United as the Blades won 1-0 at Derby to maintain second spot in the Championship.
Cameron Humphreys netted the fifth goal of his loan spell at Wycombe as the Chairboys drew 1-1 at Cambridge United in League One.
Photo: Matchday Images
