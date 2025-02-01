Women's Game at Watford Postponed
Saturday, 1st Feb 2025 23:11
Ipswich Town Women’s FAWNL Southern Premier Division game against Watford at Grosvenor Vale on Sunday has been postponed following a pitch inspection this evening.
The surface at Grosvenor Vale, home of Wealdstone, was “deemed unstable and unsafe for playing by [the] officials”, according to the Hornets.
Wealdstone’s men’s game against Solihull Moors went ahead on Saturday but with the pitch looking in a parlous state even before that fixture (see below).
Town were set to return to league action for the first time in more than two months, having looked to be on their way back to the top of the table last Sunday when they were 2-0 in front away against Gwalia United before the game was abandoned at half-time due to a waterlogged pitch.
The Blues’ continued lack of games - their last completed league fixture was the 5-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon on December 1st - means Hashtag United still lead the division, three points ahead of the Blues, but with Joe Sheehan’s side having three games in hand on the Essex club and a much superior goal difference.
The Dons travel to take on Hashtag Sunday and the Blues will be hoping the Londoners can do them a favour by taking points off the Tags.
