TWTV Video Verdict - Southampton
Saturday, 1st Feb 2025 23:14

The TWTV team reflect on the Blues’ hugely disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Southampton.

Jim Cooper is joined by TWTD’s Phil Ham and Kallum Brisset to look back on a very disappointing afternoon at Portman Road.

Photo: Action Images



TWTV_Admin added 14:01 - Feb 2
A longer show this week, as frankly the result leads to a bit of a post mortem with the team at a crucial point in the season.

If you want to pick out particular sections there’s a running order in the YouTube comments with hyperlinks. As below:

0:00 Intro and Game Build-up
VIEW FROM THE PRESS BOX
1:03 Match Overview - Phil
5:12 Ipswich Going Forward - Phil
11:39 Muric and GK discussion - Phil
13:03 Match flow summary - Phil
15:16 Season themes - Phil
16:19 Player Performance - Phil
18:05 Press Conference - Phil
20:13 Season Crossroad, Coventry - Phil
21:35 TWTD Forum 3 words - Phil
31:45 Transfer Window Update - Phil
33:30 Survival League Update - Jim
VIEW FROM THE NORTH STAND
36:20 Match Narrative - Kallum
37:47 First Half Summary - Kallum
39:40 Team Selection / System - Kallum
41:20 Attack Discussion - Kallum
44:21 Stand Out Players - Kallum
46:44 Match Stats - Jim
47:42 Game Summary and Atmosphere - Jim / Kallum
48:42 GK and Subs Discussion - Kallum
50:27 Close and Look Forward
Daniel72 added 17:48 - Feb 2
Win, lose or draw, your analysis is never poor.
