TWTV Video Verdict - Southampton
Saturday, 1st Feb 2025 23:14
The TWTV team reflect on the Blues’ hugely disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Southampton.
Jim Cooper is joined by TWTD’s Phil Ham and Kallum Brisset to look back on a very disappointing afternoon at Portman Road.
