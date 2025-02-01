TWTV Video Verdict - Southampton

Saturday, 1st Feb 2025 23:14 The TWTV team reflect on the Blues’ hugely disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Southampton. Jim Cooper is joined by TWTD’s Phil Ham and Kallum Brisset to look back on a very disappointing afternoon at Portman Road. If you enjoy the show, please like, subscribe and recommend to your fellow fans. If you’re interested in taking part in a future show or want to provide feedback, send a PM to TWTV_Admin. TWTV is now on Instagram at TWTV_Media. Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



TWTV_Admin added 14:01 - Feb 2

A longer show this week, as frankly the result leads to a bit of a post mortem with the team at a crucial point in the season.



If you want to pick out particular sections there’s a running order in the YouTube comments with hyperlinks. As below:



0:00 Intro and Game Build-up

VIEW FROM THE PRESS BOX

1:03 Match Overview - Phil

5:12 Ipswich Going Forward - Phil

11:39 Muric and GK discussion - Phil

13:03 Match flow summary - Phil

15:16 Season themes - Phil

16:19 Player Performance - Phil

18:05 Press Conference - Phil

20:13 Season Crossroad, Coventry - Phil

21:35 TWTD Forum 3 words - Phil

31:45 Transfer Window Update - Phil

33:30 Survival League Update - Jim

VIEW FROM THE NORTH STAND

36:20 Match Narrative - Kallum

37:47 First Half Summary - Kallum

39:40 Team Selection / System - Kallum

41:20 Attack Discussion - Kallum

44:21 Stand Out Players - Kallum

46:44 Match Stats - Jim

47:42 Game Summary and Atmosphere - Jim / Kallum

48:42 GK and Subs Discussion - Kallum

50:27 Close and Look Forward 1

Daniel72 added 17:48 - Feb 2

Win, lose or draw, your analysis is never poor. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments