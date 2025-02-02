Ipswich Town 1-2 Southampton - Highlights

Sunday, 2nd Feb 2025 10:18 Highlights of yesterday’s 2-1 home defeat to Southampton.

Photo: Matchday Images



JW_ITFC added 11:37 - Feb 2

With both goals Muric could have done better. failed to take our small number of chances against a poor side, fullbacks consistently not applying pressure allowing crosses. Just from these “highlights” alone there are some basic issues here. 0

Cloddyseedbed added 12:46 - Feb 2

JW ITFC. Agreed it's as if Muric is doing it on purpose. Why the hell we signed him I'll never know. Burnley fans told us this before the deal was done. As for our full backs not stopping crosses I agree, all simple stuff not being done. We have no midfield players good enough for Premier league, but shed loads of number 10's! Team now looking totally unbalanced and confidence gone. 0

BrockleyBlue78 added 13:19 - Feb 2

Bednarek Should received a yellow card for his tackle on delap after the quick free kick (even after the advantage was played). 0

KMcBlue added 19:32 - Feb 2

Awful finishing bar Delap... 0

The_Prof added 09:55 - Feb 3

While it's clear that Muric is currently in a disastrous run of form, he's not the reason why we're losing so many games. I agree he isn't good, but the whole team are struggling with the constant changes, injuries and lack of attacking ambition. The sprit has been ruined by wholesale axing of the players who go us where we are, and yes I know we were in the third division two years ago, but the aim was to get to where we are now, and those players would not be getting worse results than we're currently seeing. Woolfy, Burgess, Harry Clarke, Chaplin, Burns etc all earned their chance.

Defensively we're poor in all respects; we don't stop crosses and we don't attack the ball in the middle. We've discarded players who were living their dream and replaced them with, in some cases, serial failures. Our midfield lacks creativity or ambition to attack.

We're probably going to be relegated, but at least go down showing some fight. Go for it in games; attack to opposition from the off. We'll still lose many games, but we might just win enough to finish at the top of out mini-league at the bottom. If we continue to play how we are at the moment we'll lose anyway. Just go for it. Please. 0

