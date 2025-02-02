Town Women Re-Sign Doe

Sunday, 2nd Feb 2025 10:35 Ipswich Town Women have re-signed midfielder Ruby Doe on dual registration terms from WSL side West Ham United for the rest of the season. Doe, , spent last season with the Blues on the same basis from Arsenal before joining the Hammers last summer. An England international from U14 level up to U19, Doe is delighted to be back with Town for the remainder of the campaign. “I’m really excited to join for the second half of the season,” she told the club site. “The girls have been doing really well so far and I want to add to that. “I am quite a feisty player who isn’t afraid to get stuck into challenges and can add goals to the game too. “I know how [manager] Joe [Sheehan] likes to set his teams up and how the girls like to play. Having been here last season I know what a great group I’m coming into, so it’s a great feeling to be back.” Sheehan added: “Ruby is a player who was with us last season and has really impressed at West Ham during the first half of this term. “Ruby has been in and around their first-team every day, featuring on a couple of occasions for them. “We know a lot about her and she is a combative midfield player that’s really eager to come in and add some more strength to us.



“We’re really excited to have her in and she adds some really good qualities to our team that are hopefully going to help us kick on and perform for the rest of the season.” Doe, who has been given the number 18 shirt, will have to wait for her second Town debut with the Blues’ away game at Watford today having been postponed due to the state of the pitch.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



Juggsy added 10:53 - Feb 2

Oh Deer.



Sorry, I’ll get my coat … 0

OzzieOsbourne added 11:11 - Feb 2

You'll need one given the grounds the girls have to play at.



Seriously, Ruby is a great addition to the squad and will add that extra bite to the middle of the park.

Would have liked her to return at the beginning of the season but guess she wanted to see how her move to West Ham went. 1

USA added 19:08 - Feb 2

What are duel terms? 0

USA added 19:08 - Feb 2

Dual even!! 0

trevski_s added 22:30 - Feb 2

@USA dual registration is where the player can play for both clubs but usually end up playing more for the club they have gone too, kind of like a loan 0

PhuketPete added 03:16 - Feb 3

Are dual term loans something that depends on a certain gap between the loan-out and loan-in clubs? Currently I believe all our dual term loans have been from tier 1 clubs to us (in tier 3). Would these types of loans still be available to us if the ladies get into tier 2 or would loans then need to be straight single clubs loans? 0

OzzieOsbourne added 07:46 - Feb 3

@PhuketPete dual registration would still be available for us in the Championship (tier 2) from a WSL (tier 1) club 0

