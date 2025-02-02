Town Women Re-Sign Doe
Sunday, 2nd Feb 2025 10:35
Ipswich Town Women have re-signed midfielder Ruby Doe on dual registration terms from WSL side West Ham United for the rest of the season.
Doe, , spent last season with the Blues on the same basis from Arsenal before joining the Hammers last summer.
An England international from U14 level up to U19, Doe is delighted to be back with Town for the remainder of the campaign.
“I’m really excited to join for the second half of the season,” she told the club site. “The girls have been doing really well so far and I want to add to that.
“I am quite a feisty player who isn’t afraid to get stuck into challenges and can add goals to the game too.
“I know how [manager] Joe [Sheehan] likes to set his teams up and how the girls like to play. Having been here last season I know what a great group I’m coming into, so it’s a great feeling to be back.”
Sheehan added: “Ruby is a player who was with us last season and has really impressed at West Ham during the first half of this term.
“Ruby has been in and around their first-team every day, featuring on a couple of occasions for them.
“We know a lot about her and she is a combative midfield player that’s really eager to come in and add some more strength to us.
Doe, who has been given the number 18 shirt, will have to wait for her second Town debut with the Blues’ away game at Watford today having been postponed due to the state of the pitch.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Southampton by ad_wilkin
Town won’t get a better chance at emerging victorious at Portman Road than this one as rock bottom Southampton come to visit.
Premier League Preview: Liverpool by ad_wilkin
Liverpool are the best team in the Premier League right now. They are six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand over their nearest rivals Arsenal.
Premier League Preview: Manchester City by ad_wilkin
The Premier League Champions visit Portman Road sat in a lowly sixth place position following a November and December spell where they lost to Tottenham (twice), Bournemouth, Sporting Lisbon, Brighton, Liverpool, Juventus, Manchester United and Aston Villa.
Premier League Preview: Brighton and Hove Albion by ad_wilkin
The Fabian Hurzeler project is now half a season in and appears to be going through a bit of a dip currently. The Seagulls sit 10th in the league following four straights draws and their last win came all the way back in November when they beat Bournemouth 2-1.
FA Cup Preview: Bristol Rovers by ad_wilkin
It’s another game against Bristol Rovers who will likely be sick of the sight of Ipswich Town having faced them in League One two seasons ago, in the Carabao Cup last year, when Town knocked them out with a 2-0 victory, and now the clubs face each other again in the third round of the FA Cup.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]