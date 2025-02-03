Town to Sign Chelsea Youngster

Monday, 3rd Feb 2025 08:57 Town are set to sign Chelsea youngster Somto Boniface to join John McGreal’s U21s squad. A deal was agreed last week and will complete today ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm this evening. Boniface, 18, joined the West Londoners aged nine and was named Academy Scholar of the Year in 2022/23, but is yet to make a senior appearance. The Londoner has been capped by England at U15, U16, U17 and U18 levels, but is also eligible for Nigeria. Town view Boniface as one for the future and is not expected to be involved with Kieran McKenna’s squad anytime soon.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bluearmy_81 added 09:17 - Feb 3

Where does he play? 1

leftie1972 added 09:22 - Feb 3

On the left by the look of it! 2

CornardBlue added 09:31 - Feb 3

in goal maybe, 2

flykickingbybgunn added 09:36 - Feb 3

Welcome Somto. 2

aas1010 added 10:05 - Feb 3

Who ? -6

BulgarianBlue added 10:07 - Feb 3

Can he play in goal? 1

Gforce added 10:18 - Feb 3

Certainly sounds promising ! 3

londonben added 10:23 - Feb 3

LB / LWB apparently. Long term back up for Leif, seems like a great idea. Academy scholar of the year at Chelsea and capped all the way up with England youth - must be decent! 5

Wussinwhiteboots added 10:31 - Feb 3

Signing all these lefties is beginning to look a little bit sinister. 1

del45 added 10:50 - Feb 3

Can we please sign a fist team player.?? 1

martin587 added 11:00 - Feb 3

Looks a very good acquisition.May I kindly ask is there any chance of a keeper before deadline as having only two keepers is a bit risky. 0

gkroon89 added 11:06 - Feb 3

Good to see a player confident with both feet.



Looks like he could be a handy player for the future. 0

onemarcusstewart added 13:32 - Feb 3

Good looking lad -1

Linkboy13 added 17:54 - Feb 3

We've seen these players for the future they rarely materialise end up going out on loan to Needham or Leiston etc. 1

Lukeybluey added 18:48 - Feb 3

Looks decent from hightlights to be fair... 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments