Saints Unwilling to Sell Downes to Relegation Rival

Len_Brennan added 12:28 - Feb 3

I don't know the specific circumstances of any of the 'hot button' incidents with Downes, but then again, neither do 99.9% of the posters on here. But there are certain things we do know.

He played very well for us in his time here & became a very good Championship level combative midfielder. He was wanted by Crystal Palace, who were a PL club with a great reputation for bringing in young players with potential & developing them into excellent PL players; they made 2 or 3 offers for him, which were turned down, at which point he handed in a transfer request. This is not exceptional behaviour in the circumstances, although disappointing for us.

After that things went downhill, he was dropped, his aggressiveness in play became more anger, he got sent off, he got injured, he got dropped. Yes, he should have handled all that better & been more professional, but he was young, we weren't good & he saw his chance of playing in the PL being denied, despite offers of ... £2m+ I think (open to being corrected on that).

When Demolition Man came in, he was told he had no future here & was sold to Swansea for £1.5m, where he quickly showed his quality & earned a big money move to West Ham. Haven't you ever wondered what might have happened (Woolfenden like) had he still been in the squad when McKenna came in? Of course Morsy came in & has been great for us, for I suspect McKenna would have done wonders with him.

As for the Summer 'rejection', we don't know the details, but he had been with Southampton last season, he had had discussions with Martin about joining permanently (whether there were actual promises who knows), and his partner is from that part of the world. We might see it as a 2 finger rejection, but it could well be that there were genuine, decent reasons behind him agreeing to sign for them over us - I inderstand that we offered more money, so greed doesn't appear to be the reason.

So where are we now? Do we need a central midfielder, a younger, dynamic, aggressive ball winner type, to add to our squad? Absolutely I would say. Does Downes fit the description of what we need? Absolutely I would say again. His performance against us last season was really impressive & I do think he is capable of performing at PL level. We are badly missing that presence in midfielder, that fights to win, & retain the ball, and then push forward with purpose.

I'd take him.