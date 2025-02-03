Town Confirm Boniface Signing

Monday, 3rd Feb 2025 19:48 Town have confirmed the signing of 18-year-old left-back Somto Boniface from Chelsea. As reported earlier, a deal was agreed last week with the Londoner passing a medical today. Boniface joined the West Londoners aged nine and was named Academy Scholar of the Year in 2022/23, but is yet to make a senior appearance. Earlier this season, he appeared twice for their U21s in the EFL Trophy. The Londoner has been capped by England at U15, U16, U17 and U18 levels, but is also eligible for Nigeria. Town view Boniface as one for the future and will be part of John McGreal’s U21s squad rather than Kieran McKenna’s senior side. Boniface looks set to be one of two deadline day signings prior to the 11pm deadline with West Brom keeper Alex Palmer also set to join the Blues.

Photo: ITFC



pablo123 added 19:55 - Feb 3

Welcome to itfc pal 4

warfarinman69 added 20:20 - Feb 3

Seems good long term planning. We have cover for Davis in Townsend but things could change at end of season. He can be eased in next year 2

bluebullet29l added 20:22 - Feb 3

Wow 0

churchmans added 20:32 - Feb 3

Good signing for our promotion chasing season!

Good work! -1

ArnieM added 20:39 - Feb 3

Another good youngster in our developing squad ….. aka The Project 1

gosblue added 20:48 - Feb 3

Welcome bonnie lad. We must have sold out of shirts. 0

Maccaisgod added 21:09 - Feb 3

The Leif is leaving in May contingency plan.



I have enjoyed the ride but it's back to normal from August -1

Bert added 22:27 - Feb 3

A good prospect. Why some folk feel that the club does not invest in young talent is beyond me. 0

Bluearmy_81 added 05:42 - Feb 4

It does now Bert. It didn’t used to unless you counted Drinnan and Hawkins! 0

