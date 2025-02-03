Town Complete Palmer Signing
Monday, 3rd Feb 2025 21:16
Town have completed the signing of West Brom keeper Alex Palmer on a three-and-a-half-year deal.
A £2 million initial fee plus add-ons was agreed between the clubs early today with Palmer travelling to Suffolk to undergo a medical this afternoon.
“It’s an exciting time for me and I am ready to embrace a new challenge,” Palmer, who will wear the number 31 shirt, told TownTV. “I’ve come here with one aim and that’s to help the club.”
The Blues’ goalkeeper situation has been unsettled all season with summer signing Aro Muric putting in inconsistent displays and making way for Christian Walton before Christmas, the former Brighton man then suffering a groin injury at Liverpool just over a week ago.
Kosovo international Muric, who cost the Blues £10 million from Burnley, returned on Saturday but made crucial errors as Town were beaten 2-1 by bottom side Southampton.
Kidderminster-born Palmer, 28, came through the Baggies youth system having joined them aged 14 and spent time on loan at his hometown club, Oldham, Notts County, Plymouth, Lincoln and Luton.
For Albion, the 6ft 3in tall glovesman has made 104 starts, although none in the Premier League, while he won caps with the England U16s as a youngster.
In 2023/24, Palmer jointly won the Championship Golden Glove keeping 18 clean sheets and this season has secured 11 shutouts in 30 league games.
Palmer, who had 18 months on his contract at the Hawthorns, hasn’t played for the Baggies in the FA Cup this season, so could make his debut at Coventry on Saturday.
The keeper’s recruitment is set to be the last Town business of the transfer window, the Blues having brought in Ben Godfrey on loan from Atalanta, Jaden Philogene on a permanent basis from Aston Villa and Julio Enciso on loan from Brighton in addition to Palmer and 18-year-old left-back Somto Boniface, whose signing for the development squad was confirmed earlier this evening.
As expected, former Blues midfielder Flynn Downes remains a Southampton player.
Elsewhere, ex-Town full-back Kane Vincent-Young has rejoined Colchester United, the side he left to sign for the Blues in August 2019. The 28-year-old was released by Wycombe at the end of last season.
Another former Blue, winger Kyle Edwards, 26, has joined Stevenage from Oxford United.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
