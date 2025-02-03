Town Complete Palmer Signing

Monday, 3rd Feb 2025 21:16 Town have completed the signing of West Brom keeper Alex Palmer on a three-and-a-half-year deal. A £2 million initial fee plus add-ons was agreed between the clubs early today with Palmer travelling to Suffolk to undergo a medical this afternoon. “It’s an exciting time for me and I am ready to embrace a new challenge,” Palmer, who will wear the number 31 shirt, told TownTV. “I’ve come here with one aim and that’s to help the club.” The Blues’ goalkeeper situation has been unsettled all season with summer signing Aro Muric putting in inconsistent displays and making way for Christian Walton before Christmas, the former Brighton man then suffering a groin injury at Liverpool just over a week ago. Kosovo international Muric, who cost the Blues £10 million from Burnley, returned on Saturday but made crucial errors as Town were beaten 2-1 by bottom side Southampton. Kidderminster-born Palmer, 28, came through the Baggies youth system having joined them aged 14 and spent time on loan at his hometown club, Oldham, Notts County, Plymouth, Lincoln and Luton. For Albion, the 6ft 3in tall glovesman has made 104 starts, although none in the Premier League, while he won caps with the England U16s as a youngster. In 2023/24, Palmer jointly won the Championship Golden Glove keeping 18 clean sheets and this season has secured 11 shutouts in 30 league games. Palmer, who had 18 months on his contract at the Hawthorns, hasn’t played for the Baggies in the FA Cup this season, so could make his debut at Coventry on Saturday. The keeper’s recruitment is set to be the last Town business of the transfer window, the Blues having brought in Ben Godfrey on loan from Atalanta, Jaden Philogene on a permanent basis from Aston Villa and Julio Enciso on loan from Brighton in addition to Palmer and 18-year-old left-back Somto Boniface, whose signing for the development squad was confirmed earlier this evening. As expected, former Blues midfielder Flynn Downes remains a Southampton player. Elsewhere, ex-Town full-back Kane Vincent-Young has rejoined Colchester United, the side he left to sign for the Blues in August 2019. The 28-year-old was released by Wycombe at the end of last season. Another former Blue, winger Kyle Edwards, 26, has joined Stevenage from Oxford United.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



BYRNE_16 added 21:17 - Feb 3

Great Signing! Welcome! 11

LowroadBlue added 21:18 - Feb 3

Great news! 7

itfcskayman added 21:19 - Feb 3

We just need a good reliable pair of hands. Please be that Alex. That’s all we want. 15

pablo123 added 21:21 - Feb 3

Welcome Alex, top man 7

ruds added 21:21 - Feb 3

Let’s do this Palmer!!!



Thanks for giving us one last chance to kick

On in the Prem!



COYB 7

earlsgreenblue added 21:22 - Feb 3

See you Saturday Alex.. 5

jim442 added 21:23 - Feb 3

Required. Feel a little for Slicker as I thought he may get a run of games but Palmer has more experience and looks like a commanding presence. 7

BlueArrow added 21:24 - Feb 3

Welcome to The Towen Alex 5

Westy added 21:26 - Feb 3

Seems like a good and necessary piece of business done in super-quick time. Well done all concerned. 7

TimmyH added 21:26 - Feb 3

All the best Alex...seen you on the box live a few times and always did well but as we know the Championship and the Premiership are 2 different leagues altogether in quality so at times will have to rely on the players in front of him.



Now anybody for Philogene before the window? :) -16

Maltster added 21:27 - Feb 3

Brilliant news l hope that he is first choice at least until Walton is fit 6

cymroglas added 21:30 - Feb 3

Welcome to ITFC and good luck. Much needed signing. As much as I feel sorry for Muric and as much

as I think on his day he can be immense (Brighton away) I feel we have lost lots of points because of him. 6

bringmeaKuqi added 21:31 - Feb 3

Pop him straight in against Cov to give him a game to get used to our system. I think we need a strong side in the FA cup to get the team gelling. 6

Magic8 added 21:32 - Feb 3

Please give Philogene a chance ...he is a Town player and deserves our support to settle in... 24

ArnieM added 21:32 - Feb 3

I suppose, " get in", and" back o the net" is nit quite the right thing to say is it, but i think k it's a great signing..... 1

blues1 added 21:35 - Feb 3

Timmy H. Typical town fan. Philogene has hardly played and ur slagging him off already. Actually did ok on saturday when he came on, got in a few decent crosses. Not his fault there was no1 in the box to get on the end of them. Give the guy a chance for gods sake. 15

itfc2024 added 21:37 - Feb 3

welcome palmer towns new number 1 cos if mckenna keep playing that clown muric we deserve to be relgated -2

colonel added 21:38 - Feb 3

Good luck Alex and welcome to Portman Road.

A real chance to shine and claim that starting jersey. 2

blues1 added 21:39 - Feb 3

Maltster. Hopefully he'll be number 1 even when Walton is back. He's little better than Muric. At fault for 4 goals in his last 3 matches before his injury. -2

Gforce added 21:40 - Feb 3

Welcome aboard Alex,you look good in that yellow Town jersey.

Now please keep 14 clean sheets!!

On a serious note, this is an excellent signing,definitely one of the best keepers in the championship and at a very good age also.Hopefully you will give our much maligned defence some much needed confidence. 4

Broadbent23 added 21:45 - Feb 3

Welcome Alex. Sorry we have to send you to Coventry first. (Silence) 0

Bluearmy_81 added 21:45 - Feb 3

Blues1, I would not fault Walton for any goals this season in the same way I would fault both of Muric’s on Saturday 4

itfc2024 added 21:46 - Feb 3

just wish the club showed a little more fight and got downes we need better players than what we have already and sorry if no one like this but he's better than morsy Phillips luongo put together -7

Swoody added 21:49 - Feb 3

Good luck Alex your going to need it with all the cluless keeper bashers that support town! 1

Zonny added 21:55 - Feb 3

not a good window, as it looks like no 3rd striker again

-5

