U21s Host Watford in Premier League Cup

Tuesday, 4th Feb 2025 09:46 Town’s U21s are in Premier League Cup action against Watford at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 2pm). The game was initially scheduled to be played at Needham Market this evening but has moved to protect the Bloomfields pitch. Town are second in the group with Watford bottom but with goal difference separating the Blues, Everton, who have been eliminated having already played all six of their matches, and the Hornets. Cardiff have already qualified from the group as winners with the seven best runners-up joining the nine top sides in the knockout stages. A win ought to secure qualification for John McGreal’s side.

Photo: Action Images



MaySixth added 11:13 - Feb 4

Will Boniface play? 0

