U21s Beat Watford to Progress in Premier League Cup

Tuesday, 4th Feb 2025 16:08 Town’s U21s beat Watford 4-2 at Playford Road to secure a place in the knockout phase of the Premier League Cup, Tudor Mendel (pictured) netting twice and Steven Turner and Tommy Taylor once each. The Blues’ XI included Edwin Agbaje playing his first game since suffering a hamstring injury on his Sutton United debut in September at centre-half, while Ryan Carr, who is on loan at Ebbsfleet, was in the centre of midfield. Brightlingsea Regent central defender Walker Shabazz-Edwards, 17, was among the Town subs. The Blues were first to threaten, Tudor Mendel flicking a header not too far wide from a Josh Lewis cross from the left. Four minutes later, the ex-Chelsea and Anderlecht man put Town in front with the U21s goal of the season so far, cutting inside from the right and hitting a 30-yard dipping, curling effort which found the top corner of the net. However, Town’s lead lasted only a minute, Zak Fraser-Grante hitting a low shot from just outside the box which beat Charlie Binns in the Blues goal. In the 17th minute, Prince Sikiru shot wide for the visitors after a corner had been cleared, then four minutes later Zavier Massiah-Edwards hit a low effort across the face from a tight angle. Steven Turner was booked on 25 for a foul just outside the area, Amaw Sanghraika’s free-kick clipping the wall and looping through to Babb. A minute later, Turner put the Blues back in front. Mendel played in Babb on the right, the Irishman cut across and it was scuffed out to the midfielder, whose low shot found the corner of the net. In the 28th minute, Mendel worked himself space before hitting a strike straight at Alfie Marriott in the Hornets goal. Four minutes later, Matty Roberts played Jamie Mauge in on goal but keeper Marriott was able to get a hand to it to divert the ball past the post.

From the corner, the ball fell loose Fraser Heard, his shot was blocked, then Mendel sent it well over. On 36, Taylor worked himself space on the edge of the area but his low shot which was blocked. Moments later, Mauge tried to loop the ball over the advanced Marriott but his effort lacked direction. Five minutes before the break, the visitors should have equalised for a second time. Agbaje was just unable to reach a clever ball into the left of the area but Emmanuel Adeyemo shot across the face and wide. That was the last chance of the half, the Blues having been on top and deserving of their lead, but with both sides having had opportunities to add to their goals. Town withdrew Agbaje at half-time, trialist Shabazz-Edwards, who is 6ft 4in tall, taking over. Four minutes after the restart, Mendel brought the ball in from the right, cut in but shot well over. In the 53rd minute Roberts curled a dangerous low ball into the box but no one was able get a touch before Marriott claimed. Five minutes later, Shabazz-Edwards lost his man at a Town free-kick but his flicked header was too close to Marriott. Moments later, the trialist made strong challenge as a Watford attacker broke into the box. In the 67th minute, the Blues made it 3-1 with a very well-worked goal. Roberts’s excellent pass put Mendel in on the right and the winger cut across to Taylor, who stroked home from close range. Two minutes later, James Clarridge headed over from a corner for the Hornets, then on 29 Blues keeper Binns was booked rather harshly for time-wasting. Moments later, Roberts brought the ball in from the left but his deflected shot was saved by Marriott down to his left. In the 79th minute, Watford sub Jonathan Lawson got away from the otherwise impressive Shabazz-Edwards but Binns saved with his feet on the edge of the area. A minute later, Mauge took the ball off Joshua Mullins on the edge of the visitors’ area but the defender was able to regain possession before the striker could get in an effort at goal. On 81 the Hornets pulled a goal back. Lawson battled his way past Shabazz-Edwards on the right of the area and the ball bobbled across the box to Nickson Okosun, who tapped home at the far post. Town swapped Mauge for Josh Pitts, who recently signed from Southampton, and almost immediately the frontman shot over from the edge of the box. Seconds later, Roberts cut in from the left and sent his effort well over with Lewis in the middle unmarked calling for the ball. However, in the 86th minute, Mendel made sure of the three points. The former England U14 and U17 international was sent away on the right and, with a cutback the obvious option, brought it inside past the keeper before tapping into the corner of the net. Blues midfielder Carr was booked for a foul in the closing moments before the referee’s whistle confirmed Town’s victory, second place in the group and a place in the knockout phase of the competition. A deserved win for John McGreal’s side who were the better team throughout an entertaining match in which they ought to have scored more, although with Watford probably feeling they should also have added to their goals. Mendel’s opening goal was the highlight, while Agbaje will be pleased to have made his comeback from injury and trialist Shabazz-Edwards caught the eye in the second half with a very composed performance. Town: Binns, Babb, Lewis, Heard, Agbaje (Shabazz-Edwards 46), Carr, Mendel, Turner, Mauge (Pitts 81), Taylor, Roberts. Unused: Fletcher, Morgan, Adebayo. Watford: Marriott, Eames, Vancea, Sikiru, Clarridge, Mullins, Fraser-Grante (Lawson 60), Sanghraika, Adeyemo (Abbott 60), Massiah-Edwards, Keyes (Okosun 60). Unused: Ortelli, Ferrer.

Photo: Matchday Images



dugoutdave added 16:43 - Feb 4

Well done lads 0

EssexBloo added 17:24 - Feb 4

Are any of these lads close to the first team squad? I seem to recall a lot of interest when we signed Mendel. 0

