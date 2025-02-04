Nwabueze Joins Bath City

Tuesday, 4th Feb 2025 18:33 U21s forward Jesse Nwabueze has signed for Vanarama National League South Bath City having left the Blues. The 21-year-old joined the Town academy after leaving Crystal Palace’s youth set-up in the autumn of 2020 following a trial. A regular with the U18s and then the U21s, Nwabueze spent time on loan at Bury Town and Stowmarket while with the Blues and also featured for the first team in the pre-season friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk in Austria.

Photo: Matchday Images



Portman_Pie added 21:10 - Feb 4

I should get to the opticians. First glance - I thought I read ‘Tuanzebe joins Bath City’ 0

