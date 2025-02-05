TWTD Now On Bluesky

Wednesday, 5th Feb 2025 13:24 TWTD is now on Bluesky in addition to other social media and our news email list. Our Bluesky account can be found at @twtdcouk.bsky.social and will be the same newsfeed which can also be found on Twitter and Facebook. Our free email news service, which sees emails sent regarding major stories along with links to any more minor stories which have been posted on the site, also remains available here.

Photo: Bluesky



CrockerITFC added 13:27 - Feb 5

Elon Musk supports Norwich 1

BlueMoolay added 14:04 - Feb 5

....and he owes me a fiver..!! 0

Monkey_Blue added 14:44 - Feb 5

Deleted my Twitter about 18months ago because of Musk and been meaning to sign on to this. It’s just prompted me to do so and to Follow TWTD. ;-) 7

Monkey_Blue added 14:46 - Feb 5

And i know it’s called X now but I refuse to refer to it as such… his cars suck as well. 2

itfcjoe added 14:53 - Feb 5

Absolute woke nonsense -5

b1079blue added 16:00 - Feb 5

Bizzarly enough i did email the club a few days back o the subject of coming off twitter. No reply so far...... 4

BotesdaleBlue added 16:07 - Feb 5

What is twitter? 0

ScottCandage added 16:15 - Feb 5

b1079, I emailed the club too, but just to request that they start posting on their dormant Bluesky account. 2

Edmundo added 17:10 - Feb 5

Another one in the eye for Musk the Nazi and his orange-faced man baby puppet. 1

Bluearmy_81 added 17:53 - Feb 5

If you look up to Zeig heiling Musk, (who is bessies with an ethnic cleansing genocidal fascist) and you use the word woke as a pejorative, then you need to readjust your moral/ethical compass, urgently! 2

pinewood added 17:55 - Feb 5

I won't be there , and not for sure here either , I'm saddened that it's got all political . Don't want that , too many threatening words here already and going there , as we all know it's a left wing echo chamber as much as X is a right wing one . -2

pinewood added 18:05 - Feb 5

Blue army ,does that mean all who disagree with you are far right ? 0

