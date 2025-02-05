Crowdfunder For Blues Legend Stewart

Wednesday, 5th Feb 2025 14:26 Town and the Former Players Association have set up a Crowdfunder to help Blues legend Marcus Stewart, who is living with MND, make renovations to his new house. Stewart, 52, who scored on his Blues debut in a 2-0 victory at Barnsley 25 years ago today, was diagnosed with MND in January 2022. The former striker will soon be moving into a bungalow which needs to be adapted with hoists, a hospital bed, ramps, wheelchair access and rails around the house, as well as other renovations and significant carer costs. Stewart, who also represented Bristol Rovers, Huddersfield, Sunderland, Bristol City, Yeovil and Exeter, is now unable to sign memorabilia, however, Barry from Barr Personnel has donated a signed and framed replica shirt from a number of years ago in order to help raise funds. To stand a chance of winning the shirt, purchase as many tickets as you want from the Crowdfunder page, which can be found here, before the deadline of 14th February at 7pm. The winner will be chosen at random from all eligible entries. A free to enter option is available by sending your name, the prize draw name and confirmation of acceptance of the prize draw terms and conditions to: Ipswich Town Foundation, Portman Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2DA. Stewart was among the scorers as George Burley's team beat Barnsley 4-2 at Wembley to win promotion via the play-offs in May 2000 and then went on to finish fifth in the Premier League and return to Europe the following season, the striker netted 21 times in all competitions during that campaign. In March, Stewart and ex-Liverpool and Bradford City full-back Stephen Darby are staging March of the Day 2, a walk between Wembley Stadium and Portman Road to raise money for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

Photo: ITFC/Former Players Association



weepingx2018 added 15:10 - Feb 5

Done. x 2

therein61 added 15:43 - Feb 5

Will be doing that shortly MND is awful stay as well as you can Marcus 1

Hugoagogo_Reborn added 15:52 - Feb 5

Horrible but necessary decisions to be made here. I had a friend who had to do the same to her house with an MND diagnosis years ago. It's like grieving before you have to. Really feel for Marcus and his family. Sending much love, and, of course, a donation. 1

GavITFC added 18:28 - Feb 5

Great to see such a response from the fans. Smashing the target keep it up!! 0

