Crowdfunder For Blues Legend Stewart
Wednesday, 5th Feb 2025 14:26
Town and the Former Players Association have set up a Crowdfunder to help Blues legend Marcus Stewart, who is living with MND, make renovations to his new house.
Stewart, 52, who scored on his Blues debut in a 2-0 victory at Barnsley 25 years ago today, was diagnosed with MND in January 2022.
The former striker will soon be moving into a bungalow which needs to be adapted with hoists, a hospital bed, ramps, wheelchair access and rails around the house, as well as other renovations and significant carer costs.
Stewart, who also represented Bristol Rovers, Huddersfield, Sunderland, Bristol City, Yeovil and Exeter, is now unable to sign memorabilia, however, Barry from Barr Personnel has donated a signed and framed replica shirt from a number of years ago in order to help raise funds.
To stand a chance of winning the shirt, purchase as many tickets as you want from the Crowdfunder page, which can be found here, before the deadline of 14th February at 7pm. The winner will be chosen at random from all eligible entries.
A free to enter option is available by sending your name, the prize draw name and confirmation of acceptance of the prize draw terms and conditions to: Ipswich Town Foundation, Portman Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2DA.
Stewart was among the scorers as George Burley's team beat Barnsley 4-2 at Wembley to win promotion via the play-offs in May 2000 and then went on to finish fifth in the Premier League and return to Europe the following season, the striker netted 21 times in all competitions during that campaign.
In March, Stewart and ex-Liverpool and Bradford City full-back Stephen Darby are staging March of the Day 2, a walk between Wembley Stadium and Portman Road to raise money for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.
Photo: ITFC/Former Players Association
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Southampton by ad_wilkin
Town won’t get a better chance at emerging victorious at Portman Road than this one as rock bottom Southampton come to visit.
Premier League Preview: Liverpool by ad_wilkin
Liverpool are the best team in the Premier League right now. They are six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand over their nearest rivals Arsenal.
Premier League Preview: Manchester City by ad_wilkin
The Premier League Champions visit Portman Road sat in a lowly sixth place position following a November and December spell where they lost to Tottenham (twice), Bournemouth, Sporting Lisbon, Brighton, Liverpool, Juventus, Manchester United and Aston Villa.
Premier League Preview: Brighton and Hove Albion by ad_wilkin
The Fabian Hurzeler project is now half a season in and appears to be going through a bit of a dip currently. The Seagulls sit 10th in the league following four straights draws and their last win came all the way back in November when they beat Bournemouth 2-1.
FA Cup Preview: Bristol Rovers by ad_wilkin
It’s another game against Bristol Rovers who will likely be sick of the sight of Ipswich Town having faced them in League One two seasons ago, in the Carabao Cup last year, when Town knocked them out with a 2-0 victory, and now the clubs face each other again in the third round of the FA Cup.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]