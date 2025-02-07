U18s at Bristol City

Friday, 7th Feb 2025 11:24

Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Two South action away against Bristol City on Saturday afternoon at the Robins High Performance Centre (KO 12.30pm).

The young Blues, who have former Town full-back David Wright in permanent charge alongside Matt Pooley, are sixth in PDL2 South with the Robins eight points clear at the top.

Wright and Pooley’s side will be looking to build on last week’s 2-0 home victory over Brentford in which Shakil Nicolaou and Jackson Nsofor (pictured) netted the goals.









TWTD