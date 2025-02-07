McKenna: We Didn't Want to Bring in a Body Just For the Sake of a Body

Friday, 7th Feb 2025 14:49 Town boss Kieran McKenna has reflected on the January transfer window and not having added a third striker, while losing winger Wes Burns to injury in the final days. The Blues signed four players during the window, loanees defender Ben Godfrey and forward Julio Enciso, from Atalanta and Brighton respectively, and permanent additions forward Jaden Philogene and keeper Alex Palmer, from Aston Villa and West Brom. However, a third central striker to come in to compete with Liam Delap and George Hirst had looked Town’s main target going into the month, while Burns’s injury, which will see him miss the rest of the season with another right-sided wideman Chiedozie Ogbene also a long-term absentee, leaves the Blues looking short in that area. “I think we worked really, really hard on the window,” McKenna reflected. “It’s always difficult. It gets more difficult each year. As I said, the January transfer window we had in League One where we were bringing in maybe four starters who are the very, very top players, maybe above the level for League One players, it was never going to be that January. Last season wasn’t that January. “It gets more difficult the higher you go up the echelons of the game because you’re only talking about the very, very, very smallest percentile of players who are professionals, who can improve your squad or improve your team. “We feel like the four that we’ve brought in make us stronger as a squad and will help and impact the team as well. We worked really, really hard. I think the squad is in a stronger position than it was at the start of January. “Losing Wes was a big blow that you can’t really predict, but we’ve tried to make the squad as strong as we can and we’ve got pretty good depth across the positions and most importantly we’ve got a really motivated group, who are all fighting for the team cause, for the club cause and that’s a really powerful thing as well. I think the group’s in a good place.” Regarding centre forward and wide right, McKenna believes that while there aren’t out-and-out similar replacements, there are players with different attributes who can come in. “We feel like we have,” he said. “Of course, you need the players now to stay fit. On the right wing, for example, there’s no doubt that losing Wes and Chieo in the same season with season-ending injuries is difficult and in the late stage of a window that we lost Wes, that’s really, really hard to replace in the space of a week, to be honest, because most deals at that stage are players who are going to move or are pretty much lined up. “We know we can’t replace them like-for-like in terms of Wes’s profile, a real penetrative, straight line sprinter, who can attack the backline, attack the box but also defend the box and defend as a wing-back and defend the full-back positions and defend the back post. “We have to replace him with different qualities. Ben [Johnson] has, of course, played there and has different qualities in the role. Omari [Hutchinson] can play there and played there against Southampton and brings completely different qualities to the role. “And we feel like Jaden [Philogene] has good experience there and one reason we wanted to bring him to the club is because he brings us short and long-term different qualities to that position as well. “We have players who can fill that position and we’ll try and utilise different qualities at different times. “The centre forward position, I made it known that ideally we would like to have three senior strikers in the building, I think pretty much every club would do. “But the market for that type of striker is really, really small. To bring in a striker who could have improved us from where we’re at at the moment with Liam [Delap]. “Even to bring in a striker, a fully-fit George Hirst and his understanding of his teammates and what he can bring to the team and his work ethic and his profile, we really would have wanted someone who we’d see as ahead in that position. “And that’s not easy to find because George has been very, very valuable for us. He’s had, I think, one start in the Premier League this year and did an excellent job against Brentford and is now feeling really, really good and is fully fit and is an important member of the group. “We didn’t want to bring in a body just for the sake of a body. We only wanted to add if it was really, really strengthening the group. “We weren’t able to find that in the striker position, so it leaves us with two strong strikers, two young strikers but both have really good qualities for us and then other people who can fill the position in different ways. “That’s what we’re going to be to the end of the season. Hopefully we’ll get a good bill of health and we can use those attributes for all the games.”

ITFCSG added 15:30 - Feb 7

Perhaps you should consider getting MA to build up the overseas scouting network asap? For a Prem club our overseas network is probably the weakest. Even many Championship clubs with no recent Prem history i.e. Blackburn, Coventry, Hull etc. have better overseas scouts than us!

OliveR16 added 15:32 - Feb 7

It will be interesting to see who starts as striker against Coventry. I'd imagine he won't want to risk Hirst or Delap, except as a non-playing substitute. A game for AAH, who's now at Stoke!

Marinersnose added 15:51 - Feb 7

I think McKenna should be looking to field a very strong side against Coventry in order to not only win the game but restore some much needed confidence and give new additions more time to bed in. It will be a tough game for sure

