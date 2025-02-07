Burns and Ogbene Left Out of 25-Man Squad
Friday, 7th Feb 2025 19:54
The Premier League has published clubs’ 25-man squads for the second half of the season following the transfer window’s closure on Monday.
The Blues have named 24 players in their 25-man squad with both Wes Burns and Chiedozie Ogbene omitted with the pair set to miss the remainder of the season with ACL and achilles injuries respectively.
In addition to Burns and Ogbene, Harry Clarke and Ali Al-Hamadi, who have moved out on loan, are absent from the squad named in September.
New signings Ben Godfrey, Jaden Philogene and Alex Palmer are added, but Julio Enciso, who is 19, is too young to be included and is named on the U21 list, as is left-back Somto Boniface, who joined John McGreal’s development squad from Chelsea during the window.
The 25th space in the senior squad could be used should the club sign an out-of-contract player aged over 21 between now and the end of the season.
