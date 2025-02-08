Palmer Makes Debut as Blues Make 11 Changes at Coventry

Saturday, 8th Feb 2025 14:22 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made the expected 11 changes for this afternoon’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Coventry City with new keeper Alex Palmer making his debut. The former West Brom man is behind a back four of Ben Godfrey, Luke Woolfenden, who skippers as he did in the previous round, Cameron Burgess and Conor Townsend. Kalvin Phillips and Jack Taylor are the central midfielders with Jaden Philogene on the right, Sammie Szmodics returning from his ankle injury in the middle and Jack Clarke on the left with George Hirst the out-and-out striker. Cieran Slicker is the sub keeper on a bench with Aro Muric among a number of players who started the last game left out along with Omari Hutchinson, Jacob Greaves, Dara O’Shea and the cup-tied Julio Enciso. Coventry make four changes from the team which lost 2-0 at home to Leeds on Wednesday with another Championship game against QPR at the CBS Arena this coming Tuesday. Lewis Binks comes into the back three, Jay Dasilva at right wing-back, Josh Eccles in midfield and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto behind main striker Brandon Thomas-Asante. Jake Bidwell drops out of the squad, while Milan van Ewijk, Ellis Simms and Victor Torp are on the bench. Coventry City: Dovin, Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Binks, Kitching, Dasilva, Allen (c), Eccles, Rudoni, Sakamoto, Thomas-Asante. Subs: Collins, Wilson, Simms, Burroughs, Bassette, Sandiford Jr, Raphael, Van Ewijk, Torp. Town: Palmer, Godfrey, Woolfenden (c), Burgess, Townsend, Phillips, Taylor, Philogene, Szmodics, Clarke, Hirst. Subs: Slicker, Tuanzebe, Johnson, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Luongo, Broadhead, Delap. Referee: Ben Toner (Lancashire).

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



ImAbeliever added 14:28 - Feb 8

That’s a decent line-up 3

TimmyH added 14:31 - Feb 8

Jeez! far far too many changes, Taylor in midfield doesn't fill me with confidence and Philogene needs to start to show something. Hopefully I'll eat humble pie! -6

BlueSkies added 14:37 - Feb 8

Pathetic. We need a consistent selection to get us through the remainder of the season. What's wrong with playing the first team? -8

BeattiesBackPocket added 14:56 - Feb 8

Christ I’m glad some on here aren’t the manager! People moaning about the starting line up need to realise these players need minutes and match sharpness which you won’t get NOT playing. We need everyone competing for places and everyone being match fit and sharp for the run in. Those fringe players and people like Szmodics need minutes not sure why people can’t see that. -1

TimmyH added 14:59 - Feb 8

Some changes I could expect but not 11...you forget BeattiesBackPocket that a number of those haven't played together this season and certainly a number just are not in form. 2

Skip73 added 15:00 - Feb 8

They also need to put last week behind them and have a confidence boosting win. They wont now. Even if we win today none of the team from last week will have been involved. 2

BlueSkies added 15:00 - Feb 8

No, we need a consistent team without all the chopping and changing. Today is the ideal time to do that.



And there's no need to blaspheme either. 1

BlueSkies added 15:01 - Feb 8

Suffolkboy added 15:01 - Feb 8

We shall wait forever for some sort of understanding that at PL level ,and with a squad in development still, there’s a need for rest ,as well as playing time so that everyone has a chance to put a real edge to their game !Besides which many will be almost desperately seeking the personal benefit of appearing !

Show some faith in KM ; he and the coaches know exactly what they’re doing !

COYB 1

Saxonblue74 added 15:02 - Feb 8

11 changes and still a high quality line up. We have some depth! 1

ArnieM added 15:03 - Feb 8

Ipswich reserves then.. great. 2

TimmyH added 15:06 - Feb 8

Depth - largely due to players who have played in the Championship or at a Championship high level or have been signed, you wouldn't call that depth if we were playing a Premiership game so closer to an even keel game playing Coventry. 0

Gforce added 15:15 - Feb 8

0-1 after 2 minutes get in !! 0

