Palmer Makes Debut as Blues Make 11 Changes at Coventry
Saturday, 8th Feb 2025 14:22
Town boss Kieran McKenna has made the expected 11 changes for this afternoon’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Coventry City with new keeper Alex Palmer making his debut.
The former West Brom man is behind a back four of Ben Godfrey, Luke Woolfenden, who skippers as he did in the previous round, Cameron Burgess and Conor Townsend.
Kalvin Phillips and Jack Taylor are the central midfielders with Jaden Philogene on the right, Sammie Szmodics returning from his ankle injury in the middle and Jack Clarke on the left with George Hirst the out-and-out striker.
Cieran Slicker is the sub keeper on a bench with Aro Muric among a number of players who started the last game left out along with Omari Hutchinson, Jacob Greaves, Dara O’Shea and the cup-tied Julio Enciso.
Coventry make four changes from the team which lost 2-0 at home to Leeds on Wednesday with another Championship game against QPR at the CBS Arena this coming Tuesday.
Lewis Binks comes into the back three, Jay Dasilva at right wing-back, Josh Eccles in midfield and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto behind main striker Brandon Thomas-Asante.
Jake Bidwell drops out of the squad, while Milan van Ewijk, Ellis Simms and Victor Torp are on the bench.
Coventry City: Dovin, Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Binks, Kitching, Dasilva, Allen (c), Eccles, Rudoni, Sakamoto, Thomas-Asante. Subs: Collins, Wilson, Simms, Burroughs, Bassette, Sandiford Jr, Raphael, Van Ewijk, Torp.
Town: Palmer, Godfrey, Woolfenden (c), Burgess, Townsend, Phillips, Taylor, Philogene, Szmodics, Clarke, Hirst. Subs: Slicker, Tuanzebe, Johnson, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Luongo, Broadhead, Delap. Referee: Ben Toner (Lancashire).
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
