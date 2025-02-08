|Coventry City 1 v 4 Ipswich Town
FA Cup
Saturday, 8th February 2025 Kick-off 15:00
Lampard: Analyse the Game Without the Goals and It's Pretty Even
Saturday, 8th Feb 2025 18:56
Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard felt his team were in the Blues’ 4-1 FA Cup victory over his side at the CBS Arena, but rued mistakes at the back and Town’s clinical finishing.
The Blues are in the hat for round five of the FA Cup for the first time since 2007.
“We were in the game, even after conceding in the first minutes of the game, we showed good character, good play to come back and get level,” Lampard said.
“We carried on playing well, but we conceded the second and then the third with a mistake, which is the most disappointing goal with how it made the game feel.
“There was some good stuff in big parts of the game, the mistakes that led to their goal is disappointing, could we be more clinical, maybe in certain moments, maybe yes, but I don’t think the scoreline generally reflects the performance.”
Jack Clarke’s two goals on 28 and 37 took the game away from his team who had pulled back to 1-1 after George Hirst had buried an early penalty and the former England international had praise for the way the Blues made the most of their opportunities.
“They’ve gone up last year and they’ve recruited and strengthened, and they can probably handle this game when they had no midweek games either side and we have, so there’s different contexts to the game.”
“We analyse it after and hopefully we eradicate them as they go, but mistakes happen in football, and they have taken advantage of them today and we didn’t take advantage of our moments at the other end at times.”
“I think we sneak possession in the game and we had as many if not more chances, they maybe had the more quality chances, but if you analyse the game without the goals, it’s pretty even.
“So, for all the issues with how the game falls for us, I thought the lads dealt with it well and now it’s important we just move on and look at QPR [at home in the Championship on Tuesday] now.”
TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
FA Cup Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Back to FA Cup action this weekend and it’s a return to the place where Town all but clinched promotion to the Premier League as they make the away trip to face Coventry.
Premier League Preview: Southampton by ad_wilkin
Town won’t get a better chance at emerging victorious at Portman Road than this one as rock bottom Southampton come to visit.
Premier League Preview: Liverpool by ad_wilkin
Liverpool are the best team in the Premier League right now. They are six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand over their nearest rivals Arsenal.
Premier League Preview: Manchester City by ad_wilkin
The Premier League Champions visit Portman Road sat in a lowly sixth place position following a November and December spell where they lost to Tottenham (twice), Bournemouth, Sporting Lisbon, Brighton, Liverpool, Juventus, Manchester United and Aston Villa.
Premier League Preview: Brighton and Hove Albion by ad_wilkin
The Fabian Hurzeler project is now half a season in and appears to be going through a bit of a dip currently. The Seagulls sit 10th in the league following four straights draws and their last win came all the way back in November when they beat Bournemouth 2-1.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]