Lampard: Analyse the Game Without the Goals and It's Pretty Even

Saturday, 8th Feb 2025 18:56 Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard felt his team were in the Blues’ 4-1 FA Cup victory over his side at the CBS Arena, but rued mistakes at the back and Town’s clinical finishing. The Blues are in the hat for round five of the FA Cup for the first time since 2007. “We were in the game, even after conceding in the first minutes of the game, we showed good character, good play to come back and get level,” Lampard said. “We carried on playing well, but we conceded the second and then the third with a mistake, which is the most disappointing goal with how it made the game feel. “There was some good stuff in big parts of the game, the mistakes that led to their goal is disappointing, could we be more clinical, maybe in certain moments, maybe yes, but I don’t think the scoreline generally reflects the performance.” Jack Clarke’s two goals on 28 and 37 took the game away from his team who had pulled back to 1-1 after George Hirst had buried an early penalty and the former England international had praise for the way the Blues made the most of their opportunities.



“It’s an important part of it, it doesn’t make the mistakes we made any less relevant for us to analyse, but maybe this is a little bit of the difference in what we’re looking at and we respect Ipswich for that,” he added. “They’ve gone up last year and they’ve recruited and strengthened, and they can probably handle this game when they had no midweek games either side and we have, so there’s different contexts to the game.”



Reflecting further on his team’s errors, he continued: “That’s football, there’s tactics, structure, there’s the team and then sometimes there are individual errors within it, and we have to work against them, and they happen. “We analyse it after and hopefully we eradicate them as they go, but mistakes happen in football, and they have taken advantage of them today and we didn’t take advantage of our moments at the other end at times.”



Overall, Lampard, who was interviewed for the Town job in 2018, felt other than the goals, there wasn’t too much in the match.



“I thought the lads made a good effort today and we put out a team to compete in this cup and on another day, I think with our performance, we get a much closer result,” he said. “I think we sneak possession in the game and we had as many if not more chances, they maybe had the more quality chances, but if you analyse the game without the goals, it’s pretty even. “So, for all the issues with how the game falls for us, I thought the lads dealt with it well and now it’s important we just move on and look at QPR [at home in the Championship on Tuesday] now.”

TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Umros added 19:01 - Feb 8

What an absolutely absurd comment to make! 7

BarcaBlue added 19:01 - Feb 8

He has a point, if we hadn't have scored four goals they'd have won 1-0. 11

KMcBlue added 19:08 - Feb 8

Hahahaha.... the gulf between Prem and champ well and truly highlighted 3

bluebullet29l added 19:11 - Feb 8

Jog on frank.... 1

mutters added 19:18 - Feb 8

If you ignore the football played, then it was very even 1

Elpelly added 19:20 - Feb 8

Yes, absolutely nothing separating the sides apart from our four goals to their one. 2

Churchman added 19:25 - Feb 8

Frank, if you understood the difference between a team and a teapot you might be a better manager than you are.



Cracking player, mind. 0

Phil1969 added 19:26 - Feb 8

I’m bias I’m a blue. But Dawson on Sky said we strolled it from start to finish. Guess Frank has his Chelsea goggles on ! 1

Woodbridgian added 19:28 - Feb 8

He could have something here if you ignore goals and gave points out for play being even we’d be mid table at least ! Lol 1

Bury_St_Edmundson added 19:41 - Feb 8

He wouldn't even give us a wave



we asked twice, too 1

EatonBlue added 20:01 - Feb 8

I said the same after we lost 0-6 to Man City. 0

SmithersJones added 20:05 - Feb 8

When we lost 9-0 to Man Utd it was pretty even apart from the goals. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments