Town Women Return to Action at Lewes

Sunday, 9th Feb 2025 09:59 Ipswich Town Women will be hoping to finally return to FAWNL Southern Premier Division action this afternoon when they take on Lewes at the Dripping Pan (KO 2pm). Joe Sheehan’s side haven’t played a league match since the 5-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon on December 1st due to cup matches, postponements and an abandonment. Last week’s match at Watford was called off the night before due to concerns regarding the pitch, while the previous Sunday’s fixture at Gwalia United - a game which had been rearranged from September due to a postponement minutes before the scheduled kick-off - was abandoned at half-time with Town 2-0 in front. Earlier in the month, the home game against Exeter was also postponed due to the impact of freezing weather and heavy rain on the pitch at the Martello Ground in Felixstowe. Sheehan admits it’s been a frustrating period: “Obviously it’s been disappointing because we only managed to play one game during January [the 3-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City] and we’ve prepared really well for the games that we weren’t able to take part in. “It’s just about trying to be really consistent with our work throughout the week, trying to train really hard and stay consistent.” The lack of action as seen the Blues drop to third in the table, five points behind leaders Hashtag United but with four games in hand over the Essex side and Exeter, who are now second, a point ahead of Town.

Today’s opponents Lewes are currently seventh in the table and earlier in the season were beaten 5-0 by Town in Felixstowe. The Rooks will be playing their first home game in almost three months. A Town victory will close the gap on Hashtag and see the Blues move ahead of the Grecians with neither in action this afternoon. “A really interesting game,” Sheehan reflected. “Lewes managed to beat Watford [3-2] a couple of weeks ago. They weren’t able to back that up at Plymouth [when they lost 2-1 last Sunday] but have proved they can pick up some really good and strong results against the teams at the top end of the division. “We won’t underestimate them at all, we know they’ve got some really good players that can cause some problems and it will be a game we’ll have to be really ready for.” Town play again on Wednesday when Billericay visit the Martello Ground, while Hashtag travel to face Lewes with Exeter again having no match. Meanwhile, midfielder Eloise King has left the Blues to join Hashtag on a permanent deal. Lifelong Town fan King came through the academy system and made her senior debut in August 2019. The highlight of her Blues career was netting a hat-trick in the 10-0 win at Norwich in March 2020. Latterly, injury limited the former England U15, U16, U17, U18 and U19 international’s involvement. “Firstly, I’d like to thank all the girls for their constant support over the years. I’ve made friends for life and it’s been quite a journey that I’ve shared with them,” she said. “I arrived here as a 16-year-old and now, turning 23 this year, I leave as a more mature player and person. “I’ve supported Ipswich my whole life and the club will always have a place in my heart.” Sheehan paid tribute: “Eloise is someone I’ve loved working with over the past seven or eight years. “She has added so much to our environment and has grown massively as a person and player throughout that period. “We’ve enjoyed so many memorable moments together and it’s been a real pleasure to get to know her and her family during that period. “I would like to thank her for the contributions she’s made to the club and wish her nothing but the best for the future.”

Photo: Matchday Images



