Town Ball Six in FA Cup Draw

Sunday, 9th Feb 2025 12:16
Town are ball number six in the draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup, which takes place on Monday evening.
The Blues, who defeated Coventry City 4-1 at the CBS Arena yesterday, have reached round five for the first time since 2007 when they were beaten 1-0 at Watford in controversial circumstances, midfielder George O’Callaghan having been red-carded just before half-time, a dismissal which was subsequently overturned.
The draw is being shown live on BBC One’s The One Show from 7.10pm presented by Kelly Somers with Alex Scott and Theo Walcott selecting the ties.
Fifth round ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday 1st March.
