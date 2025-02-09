Town Women Back to Second After Draw at Lewes

Sunday, 9th Feb 2025 17:19

Ipswich Town Women moved back to second in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division after a 1-1 draw with Lewes at the Dripping Pan this afternoon.

The Blues’ all-time top scorer and appearance-maker Natasha Thomas put Town in front in the 26th minute, the Jamaica international turning home Grace Garrad’s free-kick.

But the home side hit back in the 65th minute, Lucy Connolly-Brame exchanging passes with Lois Roche before beating Town keeper Natalia Negri.

The game was the Blues’ first in the league since the start of January and only their second match since the turn of the year due to postponements and an abandonment.

The result moves Town level on points with Exeter, but ahead of the Grecians due to a better goal difference, and five points behind leaders Hashtag United, with the Blues having three games in hand on both sides.

Town are in action again on Wednesday when they host Billericay at the Martello Stadium in Felixstowe (KO 7.45pm).

Town: Negri, Mitchell, Boswell (c), Wearing, Hughes (Barker 80), Robertson, Garrad (Bowyer 84), Watson (Addison 69), Rutherford (O’Brien 69), Peskett, Thomas (Fisher 80). Unused: Hartley, Guyatt.





Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC