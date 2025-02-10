Arsenal Youngster Joins Town

Arsenal youngster Jayden Adetiba has joined Town’s academy following his recent trial.

The Nigeria-born 15-year-old right-sided forward is being released by the Gunners this summer, having joined the North Londoners in 2018 after being spotted while playing in South Africa.

Earlier in his childhood he lived in Dubai and he played and scored for the UAE U16s in November against Mexico.

Adetiba, who is set to start as a scholar with the Blues in the summer, featured for the Town U18s in the recent 7-4 victory over Colchester United having previously spent time on trial with Bournemouth and Brentford.





Photo: TWTD