Town Drawn Away at Exeter or Forest in FA Cup
Monday, 10th Feb 2025 19:18
Town will face Exeter City or Nottingham Forest away in round five of the FA Cup.
The Grecians host the Tricky Trees in their fourth round tie at St James Park on Tuesday evening (KO 8pm).
Exeter are 18th in League One, while Forest are third in the Premier League having beaten Town 1-0 in the league in November.
Town’s only FA Cup meeting with the Devon side was at Portman Road in the second round in December 1951 when the Blues won 4-0.
The Blues and Forest first faced one another in the competition in 1980/81 in the quarter-finals, the first tie at the City Ground ending 3-3 before Town won the replay at Portman Road 1-0.
They’ve met twice since then in third round ties at the City Ground in 1989 and 1997, the Midlanders winning both games 3-0.
The Blues, who were the last team out of the hat, secured their place in the last 16 for the first time since 2007 by beating Championship Coventry City 4-1 at the CBS Arena on Saturday.
Town were most recently in the fifth round in February 2007 when they were beaten 1-0 at Watford in controversial circumstances, midfielder George O’Callaghan having been red-carded just before half-time, a dismissal which was subsequently overturned.
Fifth round ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday 1st March.
FA Cup Fifth Round Draw
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
FA Cup Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Back to FA Cup action this weekend and it’s a return to the place where Town all but clinched promotion to the Premier League as they make the away trip to face Coventry.
Premier League Preview: Southampton by ad_wilkin
Town won’t get a better chance at emerging victorious at Portman Road than this one as rock bottom Southampton come to visit.
Premier League Preview: Liverpool by ad_wilkin
Liverpool are the best team in the Premier League right now. They are six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand over their nearest rivals Arsenal.
Premier League Preview: Manchester City by ad_wilkin
The Premier League Champions visit Portman Road sat in a lowly sixth place position following a November and December spell where they lost to Tottenham (twice), Bournemouth, Sporting Lisbon, Brighton, Liverpool, Juventus, Manchester United and Aston Villa.
Premier League Preview: Brighton and Hove Albion by ad_wilkin
The Fabian Hurzeler project is now half a season in and appears to be going through a bit of a dip currently. The Seagulls sit 10th in the league following four straights draws and their last win came all the way back in November when they beat Bournemouth 2-1.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]