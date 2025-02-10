Town Drawn Away at Exeter or Forest in FA Cup

Monday, 10th Feb 2025 19:18 Town will face Exeter City or Nottingham Forest away in round five of the FA Cup. The Grecians host the Tricky Trees in their fourth round tie at St James Park on Tuesday evening (KO 8pm). Exeter are 18th in League One, while Forest are third in the Premier League having beaten Town 1-0 in the league in November. Town’s only FA Cup meeting with the Devon side was at Portman Road in the second round in December 1951 when the Blues won 4-0. The Blues and Forest first faced one another in the competition in 1980/81 in the quarter-finals, the first tie at the City Ground ending 3-3 before Town won the replay at Portman Road 1-0. They’ve met twice since then in third round ties at the City Ground in 1989 and 1997, the Midlanders winning both games 3-0. The Blues, who were the last team out of the hat, secured their place in the last 16 for the first time since 2007 by beating Championship Coventry City 4-1 at the CBS Arena on Saturday. Town were most recently in the fifth round in February 2007 when they were beaten 1-0 at Watford in controversial circumstances, midfielder George O’Callaghan having been red-carded just before half-time, a dismissal which was subsequently overturned. Fifth round ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday 1st March. FA Cup Fifth Round Draw

1. Preston North End v Burnley

2. Aston Villa v Cardiff City

3. Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace v Millwall

4. Manchester United v Fulham

5. Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion

6. AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

7. Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle

8. Exeter City or Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town

trevski_s added 19:21 - Feb 10

COME ON EXETER. Although last time we did play well against Forest 1

itfcskayman added 19:22 - Feb 10

Can’t imagine Forest losing against Exeter but you never know. Would love to see us take the shackles off a bit and enjoy it, we don’t have many cup runs! 1

BrandonsBlues added 19:25 - Feb 10

We are going to win 3.2 trust me 0

Gforce added 19:30 - Feb 10

Hopefully Forest will still have champions league aspirations, so with any luck will rest a few !

Could be Forest B v Ipswich B,so anything could happen. 0

Yppswyche added 19:31 - Feb 10

Not sure which of those would be worse tbh 0

blueboy1981 added 19:34 - Feb 10

Forest are some Team now - at least we got to the Next Round, lets give it all in this one, because our Prem’ League stay looks to be short lived and over.

With it all to do again ! -2

londontractorboy57 added 19:50 - Feb 10

How much Humble pie you going to eat when we stay up Bluebore? 1

cressi added 19:51 - Feb 10

Was there for the 3-3 draw the last time we met we won the replay 1-0 with Arnie scoring a beauty. 0

Paulc added 19:56 - Feb 10

blueboy1981 WTF is the matter with you? Let's hope the players (and I know they will) have a more positive attitude than you do. Always moaning, you'll make a good wife one day! 0

