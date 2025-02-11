U21s Host Bristol City

Tuesday, 11th Feb 2025 09:59

Town’s U21s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Bristol City at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).

The young Blues will be looking to build on last week’s impressive 4-2 Premier League Cup home victory over Watford.

John McGreal’s side are currently seventh in PDL2 South with the Robins one place and four points behind them having played three fewer games.

Meanwhile, former U21s forward Harley Curtis, 22, has joined Bury Town having previously been dual registered with Ipswich Wanderers and Leiston after a spell with Needham Market having left Chesterfield after a season with the Spireites in the summer.





Photo: TWTD