Ex-Blue Knight Departs Murcia

Tuesday, 11th Feb 2025 11:02 Former Town academy youngster Ben Knight has left Real Murcia after only six months with the Spanish third-tier club. Knight, 22, joined Murcia in August from Manchester City, having left the Blues’ youth set-up to move to the Etihad in 2018, Blues veteran academy coach Bryan Klug having said he was the best youth player he had ever worked with. During his time in Spain, Knight made only one start in a Copa Federation tie in addition to four appearances from the bench in the league, 154 minutes of football in total. The forward, who is from Reach in Cambridgeshire and is the nephew of ex-England international cricketer Nick Knight, made one senior appearance for City, as a sub in the 2021 Community Shield at Wembley, while spending spells on loan at Crewe and Stockport.



Photo: Action Images



