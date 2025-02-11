U21s Forward Davis Joins St Albans
Tuesday, 11th Feb 2025 17:07
U21s forward Olly Davis has joined National League South St Albans City on loan.
The 18-year-old made his debut for the Saints in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Welling United, whose XI featured ex-Town striker James Alabi.
Davis, a regular in John McGreal’s side this season, has been with the Blues since he was seven.
Photo: REUTERS/Michaela Stache
