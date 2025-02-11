Town to Face Forest in FA Cup

Tuesday, 11th Feb 2025 23:12 Town will play Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in round five of the FA Cup, the Premier League’s third-placed side having beaten League One Exeter City on penalties in their fourth-round tie this evening. The Grecians battled to a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes despite having been reduced to 10 men on 87 following Ed Turns’s dismissal with 22 minutes subsequently added on for an injury to Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi. The Devon side kept the scoreline the same during extra-time but were beaten 4-2 on penalties to set up a second meeting between Town and Forest at the City Ground this season, the home side having won the Premier League match 1-0 in November. The Blues and Forest first faced one another in the FA Cup in 1980/81 in the quarter-finals, the first tie at the City Ground ending 3-3 before Town won the replay at Portman Road 1-0. They’ve met twice since then in third round ties at the City Ground in 1989 and 1997, the Midlanders winning both games 3-0. The Blues secured their place in the last 16 for the first time since 2007 by beating Championship Coventry City 4-1 at the CBS Arena on Saturday. Town were most recently in the fifth round in February 2007 when they were beaten 1-0 at Watford in controversial circumstances, midfielder George O’Callaghan having been red-carded just before half-time, a dismissal which was subsequently overturned. Fifth round ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday 1st March. FA Cup Fifth Round Draw

1. Preston North End v Burnley

2. Aston Villa v Cardiff City

3. Crystal Palace v Millwall

4. Manchester United v Fulham

5. Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion

6. AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

7. Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle

8. Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



fifeblue added 23:15 - Feb 11

Town can beat Forest. Town WILL beat Forest. 2

trevski_s added 23:15 - Feb 11

Exeter played really well and should be proud of that performance. We got this, we played well against Forest last time and only lost on a penalty and hopefully come March Forest will be focusing more on the league 3

MickMillsTash added 23:16 - Feb 11

we will take 5000

Im not sure they will go full strength

We were not miles off in the league game

I think we've got a great chance 3

Somersetractor added 23:25 - Feb 11

It's either 3 points or next leg ! we'll get one of them. I know which one I'd take :) 0

Gforce added 23:33 - Feb 11

Forest made 10 changes tonight, similar to us on Saturday ,not so sure they'll make that many against us,but there is a good chance they will rest 5/6,so we'll still have good opportunity to progress to the quarter finals,fingers crossed! 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments