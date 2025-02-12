Ex-Town Striker Wickham Training With Watford



Former Town striker Connor Wickham is training with Championship side Watford’s academy. Wickham, now 31, has been without a club since leaving Charlton in the summer having made two starts and two sub appearances for the Addicks, scoring once, in a short stint at the end of last season. The one-time Town academy product recently joined up with the Hornets’ youth set-up in order to get fit while also working with their young players. It’s not expected that his time at Vicarage Road will lead to a contract offer, however, he has featured twice listed as a trialist for their U21s, scoring a 30-minute hat-trick in a 3-0 away win at Colchester last week, then netting again in a 2-2 draw at Brentford earlier today. Wickham came through the Town academy and became the club's youngest-ever first-team player when he made his debut in April 2009 aged 16 years and 11 days. The England U21 international departed for Sunderland for an initial £8.1 million fee in the summer of 2011, then, having had spells on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United, he moved on to Crystal Palace in 2015. Another spell with the Owls followed before he was released by the Eagles in the summer of 2021 when he joined Preston. Short stints with the MK Dons, Forest Green Rovers and Cardiff City followed before he joined Charlton in March last year.

TWTD



Linkboy13 added 17:39 - Feb 12

I feel sure without all the injuries he would have played for England . Liam Delap has been very impressive this season in a struggling team but Wickham at the same age was exceptional and didn't really have a weakness expect possibly lacking a yard of pace. 1

