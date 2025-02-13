McKenna: I Know the Team That We’ve Been and the Team That We Want to Be Again
Thursday, 13th Feb 2025 15:11
Town boss Kieran McKenna felt last week’s 4-1 FA Cup win at Coventry City was a good reminder of the improvements which are being made which aren’t so evident when the Blues are playing tough Premier League games against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.
McKenna’s side rarely looked in any trouble against the Championship side despite the Blues manager having made 11 changes to his starting line-up.
Asked whether it was a nice distraction from the Premier League, McKenna said: “In some ways it was. It’s a chance to answer different questions in the press conference about things other than league position!
“Every game is, but it’s an opportunity where we rotated the side, so it’s a chance to look at some different players and play against a team who we don’t play in the league campaign this year.
“It’s a competition we’ve enjoyed so far with the couple of games. It’s nice still to be in the competition. Now we know it’s Nottingham Forest in the next round, so we’ll look forward to that one as well.”
McKenna was pleased to be able to look at his fringe players in a match environment.
“It’s important,” he added. “I don’t think you tend to learn too much, things that come out in games, you tend to see them at the training ground first.
“Some of the really good performances, Jack Clarke, for example, who got a lot of credit after the game, but that’s been coming in training, so you tend to see those things first.
“There’s a chance to give players match minutes in certain positions or certain relationships. It was a chance for Jaden [Philogene] start a game on the right-hand side for us for the first time, it was beneficial for us to do that in a competitive match.
“But I think for us it’s a chance to see us against a good opponent, a level down from what we’re facing every week, that’s the reality of it, and the Bristol Rovers game the same.
“I’ve said before I know how good a lot of the work is here, I know the team that we’ve been and the team that we want to be again, but I also know the challenge that we have of the jump that we’ve made and how quickly it’s been made.
“The chance to go up against good Championship opposition and what that entails and the feel of that game then is a good little confidence booster, even for people in the building, on some of the work that’s going on, some of the improvement that’s being made, but it’s hard to show it against Liverpool, against Man City, against some of the toughest games you have.
“And with their being fewer games in the Premier League, it’s hard to always get the validation of the improvements that are being made for a group like ours. The couple of games in the cup have been good for that.”
Did the side need that boost? “Not particularly because I don’t think it changes too much about my mindset or the players’ mindset going away to Aston Villa; where they’re at as a club, how they’re doing last year and this year, in the Champions League this year.
“I don’t think it relates to that, more just probably a reminder of how well the group’s working to be able to make 11 changes, have another group of players who are ready are to come in, who are all fit to play 90 minutes, fit to go for 90 minutes and ready to execute well within the team style.
“It doesn’t necessarily relate too much back to the Premier League and the challenges in that but I think a good reminder inside and outside of the healthy group that we’ve got here that are working really well.”
