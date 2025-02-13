Former Blues Striker Waghorn Retires

Thursday, 13th Feb 2025 16:36 Former Town striker Martyn Waghorn has announced his retirement at the age of 35. Waghorn spent one season with the Blues, 2017/18, scoring 16 times in 39 starts and seven sub appearances having signed from Rangers for £250,000 under Mick McCarthy’s management. He departed for Derby for an initial £5 million with the fee potentially rising to £7.5 million not long after Paul Hurst took over. “It’s been an incredible journey,” Waghorn wrote on social media. “I’ve been very fortunate to play for some great clubs in my career and never took that for granted, Charlton, Leicester, Hull City, Millwall, Wigan, Rangers, Ipswich, Derby, Coventry, Huddersfield and Northampton. I am proud to have worn the shirt of every one of these great clubs. “Every time I stepped on the pitch all I wanted to do was make my family proud. There has been some amazing memories with friends and family that I will cherish forever. “Thank you to everyone at Sunderland for giving me the opportunity in the game. You believed in me from seven years old until my debut at 17, thank you all. “To represent my country at various age groups was always an honour and to also score on my England U21 debut was such a proud moment. “Thank you to everyone who has been there and supported me along the way. I would like to mention some great academy coaches Elliot Dickman, Ged McNamee and Kevin Ball to name a few, but also everyone who helped me during my time at the academy. The friends and people I’ve met along the way… it’s been some journey. “My family, thank you. Honestly, I don’t know where I would be with you all. Mam and Dad thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and with me, starting at Boldon Colts with you Dad, what an amazing journey we’ve been on. “Leoni, Ruben and Enzo, I can’t put into words how grateful I am to have had you by my side in my career. To share amazing memories and moments with you is something I will cherish forever. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life and career as a dad and a husband. Thank you, Waggy.” South Shields-born Waghorn started his career with Sunderland, spending time on loan at Charlton and Leicester while with the Black Cats before joining the Foxes permanently. Loans at Hull City, Millwall followed during his spell at Leicester before he joined the Latics on a full-time basis, prior to his switch to Rangers. After his stint with Derby, Waghorn, who was capped by England at U19 and U21 levels as a youngster had spells with Coventry, Huddersfield on loan, back with the Rams in 2023/24 and finally Northampton, who he left in December.

Portman_Pie added 16:44 - Feb 13

Destined to be a set pieces coach. But one who COULD actually take a decent set piece..! 1

Bert added 16:59 - Feb 13

A good old fashioned striker. Another player who found Hirst to be a strange individual. 1

