McKenna: Phillips Building Up Good Rhythm

Thursday, 13th Feb 2025 17:40 Boss Kieran McKenna feels loan midfielder Kalvin Phillips is in a much better rhythm and believes he can have a good impact in the next few months as Town look to avoid the drop. Phillips, 29, joined the Blues on loan from Manchester City in the summer after a frustrating couple of seasons following his £42 million switch from hometown club Leeds United. Having made only two league starts for City in 18 months after that July 2022 move and then just three in a half-season loan spell at West Ham from January last year. For Town, he has made 10 starts in the Premier League as well as three further appearances from the bench and three starts in the cups. “He’s played a good number of games,” McKenna said regarding the England midfielder’s involvement since joining Town. “With the 10 starts, he’s probably been unavailable for maybe six games or so, six or seven possibly with the suspension and with the niggling ankle injury he had. “So he’s played a good number of games. I think he’s improving. Of course, we all want things to accelerate really quickly but 10 starts considerably more league starts than he’s made in the last two seasons. “Ten league starts, I think he’s improving as the season goes on and he’s in a much better rhythm now then when he arrived and hopefully that will continue and he can have a really big impact in the last bit of the season. “Of course, there’s really good competition in midfield. Jens Cajuste has been excellent, really, when he’s played and has really stepped up and delivered a really high level of performance and Samy [Morsy] is the captain but has been consistent with his performances as well. “I think Kalvin has shown good qualities over the course of the season and is hungry to help the team and I think is building up to a pretty good rhythm, and we feel he can have a good impact and a good part to play in the next few months.”

flykickingbybgunn added 18:09 - Feb 13

He played well at Cov. I think he deserves a run. 0

