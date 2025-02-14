Delap: I Knew I Could Score in the Premier League

Friday, 14th Feb 2025 06:00 by Kallum Brisset Town striker Liam Delap says he always had the confidence and belief he could score goals in the Premier League following his move to Portman Road last summer. Delap became the Blues’ fourth signing of the summer when he arrived from reigning champions Manchester City for an initial £15 million in July having spent last season on loan at Championship side Hull City. The frontman had only previously made two substitute appearances in the Premier League prior to this season, but has taken to the level with nine goals and two assists in his 23 matches so far this campaign. But despite his impressive scoring record so far, Delap was keen to appreciate his teammates and manager Kieran McKenna for their impact on his success so far in Suffolk. “It’s gone really positively for me,” he said. “At the start of the season, I knew I had confidence and belief that I could score and it’s credit to the manager and the boys for helping me improve day in, day out in training. “Getting there [to nine goals] is obviously an individual stat but without the team behind me I wouldn’t have been able to do it. “The quality was there and I had the belief that I knew I could perform. The boys and the manager to show their belief in me has also helped. “I knew coming here was going to be a good place and I’ve probably been pleasantly surprised with how happy I am here and how much I’m enjoying it. “The gaffer spoke and said it’s up to me depending on the performance that you put in. We’ve got George [Hirst] and had Ali [Al-Hamadi] who are two good strikers so it’s always good to have competition. As long as I’m doing well then hopefully I can keep playing.” While a youngster in the Man City academy, Delap had three loan spells away from the Etihad Stadium to gain experience in the Championship with varying levels of success. Prior to his move to Hull last term, he had temporary switches to Stoke City and Preston North End that yielded just four goals but says he did not have any timescale in mind for making the step up to becoming a regular Premier League starter. “I don’t know about this year,” he said. “I’ve always had the belief in myself to perform and under the right platform I think anyone with quality can go through. “It’s just a credit to everyone here and everyone that’s helped me get my performances to the best that they can be.

“I knew when I was younger the importance of going and playing regular men’s football is vital. Everyone has a different journey but mine taught me so much. “The first two [loans] didn’t go as planned but I probably learned more in those two than I did when things were going well. It’s a great experience for a young player, it builds your maturity and understanding of the game. “I don’t think I’ve changed, I’ve probably improved, developed a lot and matured. But also I’ve learned a lot from the manager at Hull [Liam Rosenior] and the manager here. I’ve probably become more consistent, I’m trying to help and do what is best for the team.” Delap has earned a reputation for his physicality, with the Town striker often seen charging into defenders and making his presence known to the opposition. He said: “The environment here is very intense and all the boys buy into that. The gaffer made it clear to me when I came here that training every day is top level and everyone competes. It’s not just me, everyone competes every day in training and sometimes it can get feisty. “When I was younger it probably went over the top too much and it’s something that I’ve tried to help and learn from as I got in trouble a lot when I was younger. Now I’m starting to understand what’s right and what’s wrong and what’s too much and what’s not.” Asked what aspects of his game he feels he can still improve on, Delap said: “The boss is so detailed on the out of possession side of things. Before I came here, I had a concept of it but I probably wasn’t as aware as he wanted me to be. That’s something he and all the staff have helped me with throughout the season, I feel like I’m starting to improve that. “[Headed goals are] definitely think it’s something I need to work on depending on how many balls are getting put in the box.” Delap only turned 22 last Saturday and was asked about his idols growing up, with two names in particular standing out. “It was always Cristiano [Ronaldo],” he said. “When I was young, I idolised him as a little boy and growing up I was all focused on him. Now in recent years you’re looking at Harry Kane, what he has done is incredible. “I’ve always had in my mind that I love scoring goals and love the feeling of scoring goals, so for me to be anything other than a striker was not the one.” Born in Winchester while his dad Rory was playing for Southampton, it would be fair to say Delap is well travelled, something he claims has been a beneficial experience in allowing him to settle into a new environment wherever he goes. He said: “It probably helped me when it did get to the point where I was going out on my own as I’ve lived in a lot of different places. “It probably helped me for when I’m older and moving on my own, I don’t feel unsettled or unwelcome because it is really important. If you’re not happy and you’re so used to somewhere it can make you unhappy. I’m fine with that and always have been okay with moving about.” On the Portman Road crowd, he added: “It’s incredible. The feeling around the town and everyone involved with the club is such a special feeling. “I’m unfortunate to only get it this season but the boys have spoken about the last few seasons as well. That feeling, the noise and the atmosphere is just incredible.” Delap’s fine form during the first half of the season led to speculation regarding his future in January, with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus among a host of clubs touted as potential destinations for the striker. It always seemed likely Delap would stay at Portman Road, with the Town man brushing aside talk of an exit and instead focusing on his own performances at the Blues. “It’s something that I try and stay away from and people around me have tried to say just stay away from it,” he said. “That’s something I’m very good at, just focusing on what I’ve got to go and what I want to do and that’s playing football here. I’m really enjoying me time here and I enjoy playing every week so that’s the most important thing. “Everyone’s helpful but I don’t really tend to look at stuff like that, I just focus on what I’m doing here. “It’s ingrained within us as footballers. It’s so important for me to focus on where I’m at now. I’m so happy here, I’m enjoying it so much here and I just look forward to playing football. I take every game as it comes and just focus on the next. “We know as players and people that there is noise. If we have a bad game and people are slating us for not performing or getting the right results, we stay focused on ourselves and focused on what we have to achieve.” Delap’s form has also opened the door to potential international honours, with the England U21 international spoken about widely as a candidate for the senior side. New boss Thomas Tuchel is set to name his first Three Lions squad next month with Kane and Ollie Watkins set to be two strikers on the list but a potential third is up for grabs. Delap said: “You always think about that and always have dreams and goals. Looking ahead, that is a dream of mine to play for my country. “I’m just trying to focus on my performances and that’s for them to decide. If it doesn’t come I can keep my head down and keep working hard, but if it does come then it’s a real proud moment. All I can do now is keep performing and putting in the performances. “There’s top players in the Premier League so to be in and around that is a good feeling. I’m just focusing on each game and trying to get higher up.”

