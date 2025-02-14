U18s at Swansea
Friday, 14th Feb 2025 09:17
Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Two South action away against Swansea at their Landore training centre on Saturday morning (KO 11am).
David Wright’s young Blues, who recorded an impressive 1-1 draw away against leaders Bristol City last Saturday, are sixth in PDL2 South with the Swans one place and one point behind having played two fewer games.
