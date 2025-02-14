Forest Cup Date Set

Friday, 14th Feb 2025 10:22 Town’s Emirates FA Cup fifth-round tie against Nottingham Forest at City Ground will be played on Monday 3rd March with a 7.30pm kick-off and will be shown live on ITV4. The Blues will be playing in the Town fifth round for the first time since February 2007 when they were beaten 1-0 at Watford in controversial circumstances, midfielder George O’Callaghan having been red-carded just before half-time, a dismissal which was subsequently overturned. Town secured their place in the last 16 by beating Championship Coventry City 4-1 at the CBS Arena on Saturday. Forest, the Premier League’s third-placed side, defeated League One Exeter City on penalties in their fourth-round tie on Monday evening. The Blues and Forest first faced one another in the FA Cup in 1980/81 in the quarter-finals, the first tie at the City Ground ending 3-3 before Town won the replay at Portman Road 1-0. They’ve met twice since then in third round ties at the City Ground in 1989 and 1997, the Midlanders winning both games 3-0.

Photo: Action Images



