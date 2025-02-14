Delap: Culture Here is Excellent

Friday, 14th Feb 2025 14:00 by Kallum Brisset Liam Delap has cited the culture among the Blues’ squad as one of the reasons why Town can survive in the Premier League this season. The Blues are currently 19th in the table and three points from safety with 14 matches to play, beginning with a trip to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Saturday. Town return to league action looking to end a run of four straight losses, the latest of which being a disappointing 2-1 defeat to basement boys Southampton at Portman Road two weeks ago. But despite recent poor results, Delap says the Town squad remain level-headed at all times and maintain the belief that they can avoid an immediate return to the Championship come what May. “It doesn’t change,” the Blues striker said when asked about the atmosphere at Playford Road. “They’ve worked so hard over the last few years at creating that culture. “We come in on a Monday after a game and no matter whether we’ve won or lost it’s always the same, there’s no dwelling on the losses. We just need to focus on the next game and everyone comes in with that mindset. “The culture here is excellent, everyone challenges each other every day and it’s such a good place to come in and work. Everyone is happy and everyone demands from each other, but whether we come in from a win or a loss it’s always the same.” While the Blues have been used to winning in recent years following back-to-back promotions from League One, Kieran McKenna’s side have needed to adapt to losing more matches and facing stronger opponents on a regular basis. There is no shortage of belief and optimism within the group, though, with the England U21 international suggesting that Town’s January transfer business has made a positive impact on the squad. He said: “We’re in the Premier League now, every game is tough and you have to be dialled in and focused in every minute because the opposition have got good enough players to hurt you even if you make one mistake. “It’s just that difficulty of being consistent and concentrated throughout the whole game. “We just need to hone in on the details. Our performances have been getting better and there’s small minor tweaks that we need to change. “We know them as players and we know we can do them, it’s just the consistency of delivering that game on game and hopefully coming out with the points.

“The core group of boys that we’ve got and then everyone we’ve brought in have got terrific talent. The new boys especially coming in, we’ve not played with them a lot so it will be good to play with them and develop new relationships with them. “I definitely think that throughout the whole squad we’ve got a great amount of talent. We have a good laugh here. I’d say we’ve got a really funny group.” Delap, who has scored nine goals so far this season, is particularly looking forward to the weekend’s trip to Villa Park, the venue in which both of the Blues’ last two victories over the Villans have come. “I’m really excited,” he said. “Every game I love playing and the atmosphere that each stadium brings is something you can look forward to. “We’ve obviously got a really talented front line and we’ve got a few new boys that have come in January so it’s really exciting for us to play together and learn new relationships. “We’ve been working a lot on being more clinical and decisive so hopefully it comes out on the pitch.” The Town striker has good memories of the reverse fixture over Unai Emery’s side at Portman Road in September, where he scored both goals in a thrilling 2-2 draw. In doing so, he became the first Town player to score twice in a Premier League match since Marcus Bent did so against Newcastle United in March 2002 before Delap was even born. “It was a really good performance from all of us on that day,” the 22-year-old recalled. “They were in such good form and are such a good team so for us to perform like that against them was positive. “It was a good [second] goal. It was one of the better moments this season that gives you confidence going into the games after that.” Another goalscorer from that day was Villa’s Morgan Rogers, who has been one of the Premier League’s breakout stars of the last 12 months following his arrival from Middlesbrough last January. Rogers is a player Delap is very close with from their time together at Man City, and the Town man knows all too well the threats that the England international offers. He said: “He’s probably one of my closest friends and I love him to bits, I’m so happy for him this season. He’s always had that quality in him, it’s just someone letting him unleash it. “His quality and his performances this season have been incredible, he’s been such a special player. “When I arrived at City I would have been 15 or 16 and he was there with me. We ended up living together and spending a lot of time together so I’m very happy for him. He’s very chilled and we get along really well.” Alongside Delap and Rogers in a trio of Man City talents who left the Etihad Stadium for opportunities elsewhere is Chelsea star Cole Palmer. “We spent a lot of time together,” Delap added. “Everyone has different paths in their career and sometimes you’ve got to make decisions that are hard. We’ve all had it in the back of our minds that we want to play as much football as possible. “It was difficult at City because of the talent they have and it is hard to get minutes and break through. That’s the most important thing that I had in the back of my mind that I wanted to go and be somewhere that I can play and show my quality.” Another player Delap knows well from their City days is Blues teammate Cieran Slicker. Speaking on his relationship with the Scotland goalkeeper, Delap said: “We go back as well. We have an incredible relationship and it’s a really good thing that I’ve come here and he’s here as well because he’s helped me so much to settle. “We both live together now as well and is something that really helps and keeps me happy because it’s always nice having a friend. “It’s always in the back of your mind but I would never have made a decision on where my mates are, it just fell into place that I thought the right place to come and play football was here and having a best mate here is top.” On manager McKenna, he added: “He’s incredible, how he is with us players, how he manages us and helps us learn. The detail he goes into is top notch, you can see that everyone is improving game by game and that’s credit to him.” While the league form has been difficult, the Blues can take confidence from their recent success in the FA Cup in reaching the fifth round for the first time in 18 years following last weekend’s 4-1 victory at Championship side Coventry City, setting up an away tie with high-flying Nottingham Forest. “It’s always a nice competition and we want to get as far as possible,” Delap said. “We’ve put in two really good performances now, hopefully we can go and put in a third.” Delap’s footballing family connection is well-known with his father Rory infamous for his long throw ability throughout his top flight career at Derby County, Southampton and Stoke City. Delap junior is grateful for the support he receives from his father, who he claims has become more lenient in his constructive criticism since becoming a Premier League regular. He said: “It’s really nice, I speak to him most days and if I need any advice I can ask him. He’s not too harsh now, when I was younger he was a bit more harsh and he used to grill me a little bit but now it’s a little bit better. “He knows the ins and outs of football having spent his whole life in it. He keeps me on the right track and makes sure that I continue to work hard and focus on what I’m doing.”

