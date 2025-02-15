Palmer Makes Premier League Debut But Morsy and Davis Miss Out
Saturday, 15th Feb 2025 14:04
Alex Palmer is handed his Premier League debut but skipper Sam Morsy and Leif Davis miss out with minor injuries as Town face Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Morsy picked up his problem earlier in the week, while Davis, who had started every Premier League game, suffered his knock in training yesterday.
January signing Palmer starts in goal with Aro Muric on the bench as Kieran McKenna makes four changes from the team which lost 2-1 at home Southampton a fortnight ago.
Conor Townsend makes his first league start for the Blues in place of Davis in what looks to be a wing-back role with Ben Johnson on the right. Dara O’Shea captains at the heart of the defence.
In central midfield, Jens Cajuste is partnered by Kalvin Phillips with Omari Hutchinson and Julio Enciso behind lone central striker Liam Delap.
For Villa, Ollie Watkins returns up front following a groin injury and Axel Disasi makes his debut at the back following his move from Chelsea, but Leon Bailey and Ezri Konsa drop out.
Recent signings Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio are on the bench, as is former Blues defender Tyrone Mings, who is over a knee problem, and two keepers, with Villa naming only eight subs.
Aston Villa: Martinez, Garcia, Kamara, Disasi, Digne, McGinn (c), Tielemans, Malen, Ramsey, Rogers, Watkins. Subs: Olsen, Zych, Bogarde, Maatsen, Mings, Asensio, Jimoh-Aloba, Rashford.
Town: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Townsend, Phillips, Cajuste, Johnson, Hutchinson, Enciso, Delap. Subs: Muric, Godfrey, Woolfenden, Luongo, Taylor, Philogene, J Clarke, Broadhead, Hirst. Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside). VAR: Michael Oliver.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
FA Cup Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Back to FA Cup action this weekend and it’s a return to the place where Town all but clinched promotion to the Premier League as they make the away trip to face Coventry.
Premier League Preview: Southampton by ad_wilkin
Town won’t get a better chance at emerging victorious at Portman Road than this one as rock bottom Southampton come to visit.
Premier League Preview: Liverpool by ad_wilkin
Liverpool are the best team in the Premier League right now. They are six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand over their nearest rivals Arsenal.
Premier League Preview: Manchester City by ad_wilkin
The Premier League Champions visit Portman Road sat in a lowly sixth place position following a November and December spell where they lost to Tottenham (twice), Bournemouth, Sporting Lisbon, Brighton, Liverpool, Juventus, Manchester United and Aston Villa.
Premier League Preview: Brighton and Hove Albion by ad_wilkin
The Fabian Hurzeler project is now half a season in and appears to be going through a bit of a dip currently. The Seagulls sit 10th in the league following four straights draws and their last win came all the way back in November when they beat Bournemouth 2-1.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]