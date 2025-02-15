Palmer Makes Premier League Debut But Morsy and Davis Miss Out

Saturday, 15th Feb 2025 14:04 Alex Palmer is handed his Premier League debut but skipper Sam Morsy and Leif Davis miss out with minor injuries as Town face Aston Villa at Villa Park. Morsy picked up his problem earlier in the week, while Davis, who had started every Premier League game, suffered his knock in training yesterday. January signing Palmer starts in goal with Aro Muric on the bench as Kieran McKenna makes four changes from the team which lost 2-1 at home Southampton a fortnight ago. Conor Townsend makes his first league start for the Blues in place of Davis in what looks to be a wing-back role with Ben Johnson on the right. Dara O’Shea captains at the heart of the defence. In central midfield, Jens Cajuste is partnered by Kalvin Phillips with Omari Hutchinson and Julio Enciso behind lone central striker Liam Delap. For Villa, Ollie Watkins returns up front following a groin injury and Axel Disasi makes his debut at the back following his move from Chelsea, but Leon Bailey and Ezri Konsa drop out. Recent signings Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio are on the bench, as is former Blues defender Tyrone Mings, who is over a knee problem, and two keepers, with Villa naming only eight subs. Aston Villa: Martinez, Garcia, Kamara, Disasi, Digne, McGinn (c), Tielemans, Malen, Ramsey, Rogers, Watkins. Subs: Olsen, Zych, Bogarde, Maatsen, Mings, Asensio, Jimoh-Aloba, Rashford. Town: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Townsend, Phillips, Cajuste, Johnson, Hutchinson, Enciso, Delap. Subs: Muric, Godfrey, Woolfenden, Luongo, Taylor, Philogene, J Clarke, Broadhead, Hirst. Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside). VAR: Michael Oliver.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



Cafe_Newman added 14:09 - Feb 15

COYB 2

ForrestsFingers added 14:16 - Feb 15

We need to have a proper go at Villa today, Their back line is weak through injuries plus they’ll have an eye on Liverpool on Wednesday. 3-1 Town 0

cpaz97 added 14:18 - Feb 15

Im pretty relaxed about Morsy and Davis missing this one as both been poor lately. Gives Townsend and Phillips a good chance. Townsend was very impressive against Liverpool second half and against Coventry.



Wishing Alex Palmer a great league debut! 0

