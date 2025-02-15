Aston Villa 0-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Saturday, 15th Feb 2025 15:59 Town’s game against Aston Villa at Villa Park remains 0-0 at the break but with the Blues down to 10 men following Axel Tuanzebe’s dismissal for two bookable offences against one of his old clubs. Alex Palmer was handed his Premier League debut in goal but skipper Sam Morsy and Leif Davis missed out with minor injuries, the Egyptian international having picked up his problem early in the week and the full-back in training on Friday. Kieran McKenna made four changes from the team which lost 2-1 at home Southampton a fortnight ago with Palmer in goal and Aro Muric dropping to the bench. Conor Townsend made his first league start for the Blues in place of Davis at wing-back with Ben Johnson on the right. Dara O’Shea captained at the heart of the defence. In central midfield, Jens Cajuste was partnered by Kalvin Phillips with Omari Hutchinson and Julio Enciso behind lone central striker Liam Delap. For Villa, Ollie Watkins returned up front following a groin injury and Axel Disasi made his debut at the back following his move from Chelsea, but Leon Bailey and Ezri Konsa dropped out. Recent signings Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio were on the bench, as was former Blues defender Tyrone Mings after a knee problem, and two keepers, with Villa naming only eight subs. Within seconds of the start, Boubacar Kamara scuffed a clearance from the left of his box at more than a 90 degree angle towards his own goal, Emiliano Martinez making a comfortable save with Town players appealing rather hopefully for a back-pass. Within seconds, the appeals were at the other end, several-time Blues loan target Morgan Rogers chasing a ball down the left, beating Jacob Greaves and then going to ground as he went past Palmer, who pulled out of making any challenge having perhaps advanced prematurely.

Referee Robert Jones showed no interest, despite Villa protests, and VAR agreed with his assessment. The early stages had been mainly Villa without any further concerns but with the Blues by no means pinned in their half. On seven, Enciso brought the ball over halfway and fed Hutchinson, who initially lost the ball but was able to get back on it and find Delap, who shot over, but with the flag having been raised. A minute later, Watkins threatened for the first time, the England international’s cross from the left having been blocked by O’Shea and then his shot from the rebound was similarly stopped by Cajuste. On 13, Enciso unleashed a well-hit effort from distance but too close to Martinez, who was untroubled. Two minutes later, Donyell Malen was found in space to the right by Rogers but Townsend got across to block his shot. The home side were forced into a change in the 16th minute, former Blue Mings taking over from Kamara, who had picked up a knock. Ensico was undergoing treatment while that change was made having also suffered a problem and the Paraguayan eventually made way clearly in pain, Jack Clarke taking over. In the 25th minute, from the second of two free-kicks in dangerous areas, O’Shea having been fouled as the first was floated in, Phillips curled an effort straight at Martinez. Three minutes later, three-time Villa loanee Tuanzebe was harshly shown the game’s first yellow card for a foul when he he clearly won the ball. That followed a good spell of Town play in the Villa half which ended when Mings appeared to foul Johnson but referee Jones seeing it as a fair challenge. On 32, Town deftly played their way out from the back on the left, Townsend threading in Delap behind Andres Garcia. The Blues’ nine-goal top scorer cut in but was off balance when he hit his shot which struck a defender. Two minutes later, Watkins should have given the home side the lead. Disasi played a straight long ball from the back in behind O’Shea, putting the England striker through. But, as Palmer advanced, the striker put the ball across the keeper left-footed and past the post. It was a fortunate escape for the Blues. In the 40th minute Town’s task was made considerably tougher when they were reduced to 10 men. Jacob Ramsey burst towards the edge of the area and was pulled back by Tuanzebe, who was immediately shown a second yellow card and then a red by referee Jones. While the second card looked the correct decision, Tuanzebe can rightly feel the first was harsh. Nevertheless, having been booked earlier on, the challenge which led to the second was very rash. Villa skipper John McGinn took the free-kick but it slammed against Townsend, one of a number of Blues players running out of the wall. Within a minute, Ramsey played in Watkins on the left of the area, the former Brentford man cutting back to Rogers, whose turn towards goal was somehow tipped over by Palmer, who had done superbly to get back to his feet having initially been in position to cover the cross. The Blues were under the cosh with Villa camped in their final third since the red card. Town saw out four minutes of time added on despite the home side penning them inside their own area. Until the red card, Blues manager McKenna would have been happy with how the half had progressed. Despite Villa having most of the ball, Town had prevented any serious chances, while having had a spell on top and having created a couple of opportunities at the other end. The red card saw the game turn into an attack versus defence training exercise with the Blues managing to hold firm under heavy pressure with Palmer making an outstanding save. More of the same is set to follow in the second half. Aston Villa: Martinez, Garcia, Kamara (Mings 16), Disasi, Digne, McGinn (c), Tielemans, Malen, Ramsey, Rogers, Watkins. Subs: Olsen, Zych, Bogarde, Maatsen, Asensio, Jimoh-Aloba, Rashford. Town: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Townsend, Phillips, Cajuste, Johnson, Hutchinson, Enciso (Clarke 18), Delap. Subs: Muric, Godfrey, Woolfenden, Luongo, Taylor, Philogene, Broadhead, Hirst. Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside). VAR: Michael Oliver.

Photo: Action Images/Reuters



