McKenna: Morsy and Davis Injuries Minor, Enciso to Be Assessed
Saturday, 15th Feb 2025 17:55
Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed that skipper Sam Morsy and Leif Davis missed today’s 1-1 draw at Aston Villa with minor injuries, while Julio Enciso will be assessed having come off in the first half due to a knock.
McKenna says Morsy picked up his injury a few days ago, while Davis dropped out on Friday.
“Samy we lost early in the week, hopefully not too major, but we knew we weren’t going to have him for today,” he said.
“Leif was a really late one yesterday, again pretty minor but not available for today, so Conor [Townsend] had to come in at very late notice.
“Julio, it’s down the side of his knee, so we’ll have to wait for the assessment on that.
“Sam’s is a little inflammation around his abdominal region and Leif, I won’t go into too much medical stuff, but a minor injury.”
Photo: Matchday Images
