McKenna: Morsy and Davis Injuries Minor, Enciso to Be Assessed

Saturday, 15th Feb 2025 17:55 Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed that skipper Sam Morsy and Leif Davis missed today’s 1-1 draw at Aston Villa with minor injuries, while Julio Enciso will be assessed having come off in the first half due to a knock. McKenna says Morsy picked up his injury a few days ago, while Davis dropped out on Friday. “Samy we lost early in the week, hopefully not too major, but we knew we weren’t going to have him for today,” he said. “Leif was a really late one yesterday, again pretty minor but not available for today, so Conor [Townsend] had to come in at very late notice. “Julio, it’s down the side of his knee, so we’ll have to wait for the assessment on that. “Sam’s is a little inflammation around his abdominal region and Leif, I won’t go into too much medical stuff, but a minor injury.”

Photo: Matchday Images



orfordbuoy added 18:01 - Feb 15

I thought Enciso was excellent - dropping his shoulder and gliding past players. Morsy is, sadly, out of his depth at this level. 0

orfordbuoy added 18:03 - Feb 15

... and Townsend - a very, very good defender. 3

ITFCSG added 18:05 - Feb 15

Tbh don't think we missed Morsy and Davis much today. Especially when we have to defend Townsend is much better as seen from the cup games, v Liverpool and today 6

BlueDread added 18:18 - Feb 15

we do seem to be better at this level without Morsy. 0

TheVoice added 18:32 - Feb 15

Spirited performance. Love Leif but we so much more solid with Townsend. Keeper was unbelievable today. 1

