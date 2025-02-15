Palmer: A Day I’ve Been Waiting For For a While

Saturday, 15th Feb 2025 18:33 by Kallum Brisset Town goalkeeper Alex Palmer admitted he fulfilled a dream in making his Premier League debut in the Blues’ battling 1-1 draw with Aston Villa. Palmer produced no fewer than six saves at Villa Park to help Town end a run of four straight league defeats with a gritty performance with 10 men following a first half red card to Axel Tuanzebe. Among the 28-year-old's accolades was a stunning acrobatic save to deny a deflected Morgan Rogers effort from close range deep into stoppage time that saw the travelling Town fans singing Palmer’s name from the stands. Having only been signed from West Bromwich Albion on transfer deadline day less than a fortnight ago, Palmer’s maiden top-flight appearance went just as he had hoped on a personal level following his uphill journey to English football’s top table. “It’s a day that I’ve been waiting for for a while,” he said. “It one was that I was looking forward to. To be able to play my part and help the team gain a point was part of my job and I’m really happy to do that. “It helps create that connection between you and the fans and between you and the club. It’s exactly what I wanted to do and what I needed to do to show them I’m ready to make this step up and try and help us stay in the league. “The first week before the cup game was a bit of a rush. It was weird with the lads being away but the cup game was good to get me bedded in and create connections. “But this was the big test, this was the test I needed to come in and show my worth. Luckily I was able to do that.

“When you’re playing in the National League North on some of the pitches and conditions, today is easy really isn’t it! You’re playing on a nice pitch in a big stadium with quality players in front of you. “It’s all part of your experiences so when you get to this stage you’ve got every string in your bow that you need.” Ollie Watkins levelled proceedings 13 minutes after Liam Delap had put the Blues into a shock lead, but despite the home side pressing for a winner they had to settle for a point. The result in the West Midlands means Town leapfrog Leicester City and move to within two points from safety ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ trip to Liverpool on Sunday. Reflecting on the contest, Palmer said: “It’s a point gained and not a point lost, if I’m honest. We put our heart on our sleeve and tried to keep them at bay. “It was a little bit of luck that made them have the breakthrough, but as a whole the lads were incredible in front of me. It was definitely a day to remember. “We were resolute with blocks, put bodies in the way and managed the game. We’re tough to beat and I think the lads have proven that, they’ve not been far off in games recently. “We got a bit of luck on our side as well and it was a good defensive display, especially in the second half.” Delap’s goal took him into double figures for the season, with the Blues centre-forward doing everything he can to force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s thinking for next month’s England squad. While Palmer has only worked with Delap for less than two weeks, he has already been massively impressed by what he has seen from the 22-year-old. “You look at him and he’s a monster,” he said. “He’s a young lad that’s got the enthusiasm, the energy and also the talent. “For us to have him and for him to be playing as well as he is at the moment, he’s going to be a big part for the rest of the season. “He didn’t have many chances throughout the game so for him to be able to take that when it came to him is credit to him. He deserves it and he’s a great player. “He’s a proper striker and for us he’s an outlet. He’s a big physical boy – he's not huge but he’s got that raw strength. “Even in build-up he helps us stick and set. He’s not just goalscorer, he looks to be an all-round striker.” Palmer added: “The goal gives us that lift and something to hold onto. It was a great goal, a great finish. “You can see the togetherness with the lads. I’ve come into this group and they’ve helped me settle in really well. You can see it’s a really special group that the gaffer has got and created here.”

Photo: Action Images/Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



GavITFC added 18:37 - Feb 15

I’m in love 1

cressi added 18:37 - Feb 15

Well played Alex at last a proper keeper could make all the difference come May. 1

bluelad7 added 18:44 - Feb 15

Nothing but positives. We are staying up…….. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments