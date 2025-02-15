Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
TWTV Video Verdict - Aston Villa
Saturday, 15th Feb 2025 22:46

The TWTV team reflect on the 10-man Blues’ excellent hard-fought 1-1 draw at Aston Villa.

Jim Cooper is joined by TWTD’s Phil Ham and Kallum Brisset to look back on a well-won point on the road.

