Ex-Referees' Chief: Jones Too Quick to Issue Tuanzebe's First Yellow Card

Sunday, 16th Feb 2025 09:55 Former referees’ chief Keith Hackett has backed Town boss Kieran McKenna’s view that Axel Tuanzebe’s dismissal during the first half of yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Aston Villa was “a really poor red card”. Tuanzebe was sent off by Merseyside-based official Rob Jones in the 40th minute for a second bookable offence for pulling back Jacob Ramsey just outside the area, but it was his first yellow card earlier in the half which was most controversial with the the DR Congo international, a former Villa loanee, having clearly won the ball as he challenged Morgan Rogers. Ex-Premier League and FIFA official Hackett, who was also at one time the general manager of the PGMOL, agreed with McKenna’s assessment that the incident wasn't worth a booking, the Blues manager having disputed whether it was even a foul. “The referee could not have been in a better position to judge this challenge and he could easily have avoided issuing that first yellow card,” he told Villa News. “Rogers turned Tuanzebe, who got a slight touch of the ball and then made minimum contact with his opponent. “Referee Jones was, in my opinion, too quick to pull out his card – a quiet word would have been sufficient. “Already on a yellow, Tuanzebe’s second challenge was a foul and yellow card offence. Ipswich cannot appeal a yellow card so the player will serve a [one-match] ban. “It was rather harsh given the circumstances of what I consider to be a cheap first yellow that was avoidable.” It’s not the first time Hackett has spoken out regarding decisions in Town matches, having previously said that referee Tony Harrington and VAR official Michael Salisbury required “operational advice” for failing to red card Brighton’s Joao Pedro for his challenge on Blues keeper Christian Walton.

Photo: IMAGO/Every Second Media via Reuters Connect



ITFCSG added 10:05 - Feb 16

Another rigged ref who might just as well been wearing a Villa shirt yesterday. How many cards did he give us when Villa players who did the same or even worse got away scot-free. Prem bias is real especially towards non-established newly promoted clubs. Forest had the same in their first season up - remember their Twitter saga - Ashton may have to give the PGMOL a reminder again! 2

Eeyore added 10:07 - Feb 16

I can understand a ref perhaps missing the contact with the ball. I missed it but was 100m away. What everyone could see including most Villa fans, was that without contact with the ball it would still only be a free kick. And what about the Villa back pass in the first minute. I was dead in line with it and it was clearly and deliberately played into the keeper’s hands. He didn’t miss hit the ball in any way. Big team bias and the ref bottled it. Villa fans couldn’t believe it. 1

Global_Blue added 10:10 - Feb 16

It's easy to say these things after the game - and great that a former senior official is saying them - but it doesn't help us unless the PGMOL and the PL take definitive action. The reality is these decisions have cost us significantly this season to the point that if we don't survive, it could be down to these errors. Chaplin's 'penalty' that wasn't given against Leicester, that would have been 3 points, and Philips wouldn't have been sent off, affecting his performances. The decision not to send off Pedro, there's a chance we might not have lost to ten men of Brighton. That's five points just on those two games alone, and is huge in the relegation battle. 1

dowsie3 added 10:32 - Feb 16

Hackett gave one of the worst referee performances I’ve ever seen when we played the scum in the 85 semi final at carrow road now he is calling out refs for bad decisions . 0

Linkboy13 added 10:35 - Feb 16

If it had been a high profile player say from Liverpool, Man city etc it wouldn't even had been a yellow card. Teams at the top get preferential treatment from referees in the corrupt Premier league im afraid. I will be disappointed if we get relegated but much prefer to watch championship football without this Sky circus who virtually run the league. 0

