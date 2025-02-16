Town Women Host Exeter Aiming to Return to the Top

Sunday, 16th Feb 2025 10:19 Ipswich Town Women will return to the top of the FAWNL Southern Premier League if they beat third-placed Exeter City at the Martello Stadium in Felixstowe this afternoon (KO 2pm). Joe Sheehan’s side go into the match three points behind leaders Hashtag United with three games in hand and with the Essex side not in action today. The Blues have a far superior goal difference and a second home win in five days, they beat Billericay 5-0 on Wednesday, would be enough to see them back to the summit. A big crowd is expected to cheer on Sheehan’s team against the Grecians, who are three points behind Town but also having played three games more than the Blues. Earlier in the season, Town drew 2-2 at Exeter in the league before winning 3-1 at St James Park in round one of the FAWNL Cup. “We’re looking forward to our second home game in a week,” Sheehan told the club site. “We expect this to be a really challenging fixture against one of very few teams that have taken a point from us this season. “On both occasions we played them, we didn't show the best versions of ourselves. This Sunday is an opportunity to perform a lot better than we did in our previous two matches against them. “We are as prepared as can be and want to embrace the challenge Exeter will bring.”

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



