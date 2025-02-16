U18s Beaten at Swansea

Sunday, 16th Feb 2025 10:34

Town’s U18s were beaten 5-2 at Swansea City on Saturday morning, despite having taken the lead shortly after half-time.

The Swans went in front in the ninth minute through Aidan Higgins but George Chenery levelled for the Blues just after the half hour.

Chenery gave Town the lead four minutes after the restart but the Swans hit back four times through Higgins with his second on 69, Milo Robinson four minutes later, Morgan Bates on 75 and Callum Jones in injury time.





Photo: TWTD