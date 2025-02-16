Late Winner Sees Town Women Return to the Top

Sunday, 16th Feb 2025 16:53 by Matt Makin Ipswich Town Women left it late to claim a vital win in their title charge, Ella Rutherford’s 86th minute strike seeing the Blues come from a goal down to win 2-1 against Exeter City in front of a packed Martello Ground in Felixstowe to return to the top of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division table. Manager Joe Sheehan made three changes to the side that romped to victory against Billericay Town on Wednesday evening with Megan Wearing, Ruby Doe and Lucy Watson replacing Grace Garrad, Rutherford and Angela Addison, who all made the bench. Summer Hughes, absent for the previous game, returned to the squad in place of Elkie Bowyer. Ipswich went close not long after the start, Grecians goalie Abbi Bond clawing Lucy Watson’s shot away after a scramble in the box on two. A minute later, Lucy O’Brien released Sophie Peskett through the middle to turn the ball back for Barker, who rolled her effort wide. Shortly after, Watson was the one to play in Peskett, only for her effort to be blocked out for a corner, which came to nothing. On eight, Exeter had their first break of the game, winning the ball in midfield, but Kyra Robertson was back to clear the danger. Four minutes later and against the run of play, the visitors took the lead after Wearing was unable to deal with a long ball to Sophie Gillies, who powered forward before belting the ball past Natalia Negri. Town almost had the game level four minutes later, Natasha Thomas winning the ball in the middle of the park before laying it off to Peskett, who was able to unlock Watson through the middle only for the number 14 to shoot well over after checking her run. Exeter looked to press Town high after taking the lead and at times the home team struggled with this and were sloppy in possession. On 22 Maisie Barker was brought down in the box but the referee waved away Town’s half-hearted appeals for a penalty kick. Two minutes later, Exeter broke on the left and Leah Mitchell’s late challenge to try and win the ball earned her the ignominious honour of being the first player to go into the book.

Town started to grow back into the game and on the half-hour mark drew level with a great team goal. Barker latched on to a long ball and drove forward before finding Thomas in the box. The Jamaica international, with back to goal, held the ball up before rolling it back to Peskett to drive a low effort past Bond and into the bottom-left corner. Three minutes later, Town looked to be on course to take the lead after Watson latched on to O’Brien’s looped effort forward, but the assistant referee inexplicably flagged for offside. Almost immediately afterwards, Thomas was then through following a neat one-touch movement from midfield, but dragged her shot from distance well wide. Town had regained the momentum after the equaliser and continued to push for a second goal. On 38 Peskett played O’Brien in through the box but Bond was quick off her line to claim the ball from feet. Two minutes later, Thomas again held the ball up with her back to goal before passing to Peskett, but this time her shot was straight at Bond. A spell of pressure saw Town win a corner just as the clock reached 45 and Mitchell’s headed effort over the bar was immediately followed by the referee blowing for half-time. The Blues started the second half as they ended the first, looking for a second goal to take the lead, with Thomas shooting wide on 47 after latching on to a long ball from Wearing. Exeter had a free-kick in a dangerous area two minutes later, but Town were able to comfortably deal with it. On 52 skipper Maria Boswell delivered a free-kick deep into the box which was put out for a corner. After the first set piece was put back out by the Grecians, O’Brien’s second effort landed on the roof of the net. A few minutes later, Doe was brought down in midfield by Beth Everson, who received a yellow card for her efforts. Town continued on the front foot and on 57 had another corner, Watson delivering short to Peskett, who flicked it on into the box, Thomas not quite connecting her head with the ball. As the game reached an hour played, Sheehan made his first changes. Barker and Watson left the pitch to be replaced by Hughes and Rutherford with Peskett moving from left to right as a result. On 68 O’Brien danced with the ball in from the left but her shot was well over. Town continued to search for another goal, forcing several corners and free kicks in attacking areas. As the game moved into its final 10 minutes, Sheehan made further changes, Doe and Thomas making way for Shauna Guyatt and Addison. Five minutes later, Exeter went close after a Town error at the back, but no-one in a red and white shirt could get on the end of the ball flashed across the home goalmouth. A minute later, the Blues took the lead after the ball fell to Rutherford just outside the Grecians’ box, from where she was able to fire a rocket past Bond and into the net to the delight of her teammates and the home fans. Sheehan made his final change two minutes later, bringing on Isabella Fisher in place of Peskett. Having finally got ahead, Ipswich were content to hold on to the ball and take it to the corner wherever possible, running down the clock, including the eight minutes of time added on by the referee. When the final whistle blew, the mixture of relief and joy released by Town’s players and fans was palpable. This was a much harder fought win than Wednesday’s efforts against Billericay, Exeter providing sterner opposition. Town, however, showed the mettle that has been displayed since the beginning of the season by regrouping and fighting back after going behind early to be deservedly level at the break. The Blues persevered after the break and were finally rewarded with a sensational strike from Rutherford with only four minutes of normal time remaining. The result sees Ipswich return to the top of the table, level on points with Hashtag United but with a much superior goal difference and two games in hand still to be played. With next week’s home game to Gwalia United postponed, Ipswich Town Women’s next fixture is the vitally important away trip to Hashtag on Sunday 2nd March. Town: Negri, Mitchell, Boswell, Wearing, Barker (Hughes 60), Robertson, Doe (Guyatt 80), Watson (Rutherford 60), O’Brien, Peskett (Fisher 88), Thomas (Addison 80). Unused subs: Hartley, Garrad. Attendance: 939.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



trevski_s added 17:21 - Feb 16

Great result ladies and back to the top (with 2 games in hand) where they belong. Promotion this season for sure and on track to beat many records 0

flykickingbybgunn added 17:23 - Feb 16

Well played indeed ladies.

We are all proud of you. 0

Gogs added 18:16 - Feb 16

Excellent stuff. Getting a result when not necessarily at their fluent best was all that really mattered. 0

