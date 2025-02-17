U21s at Brentford

Monday, 17th Feb 2025 09:32

Town’s U21s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Brentford at Wheatsheaf Park in Staines this afternoon (KO 1pm).

John McGreal’s side go into the match having narrowly lost 4-3 at home to Bristol City last week.

The Blues are seventh in PDL2 South with the Bees, who won 2-1 at Portman Road in October, currently second, 13 points ahead having played two fewer games.

With so many members of the U21s squad out on loan in the National League divisions at present, the team is currently featuring a number U18s as well as trialists, including 17-year-old Brightlingsea Regent centre-half Walker Shabazz-Edwards, who has impressed and seems likely to be offered terms at Playford Road.

Among the players out on loan at present is another central defender Daniel O’Connor, 20, who scored his first senior goal for Farnborough as Boro beat Weymouth 3-0 in National League South at Cherrywood Road on Saturday.





TWTD